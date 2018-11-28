Ben Stokes responds to Sanjay Manjrekar's 'garnish' jibe, says England focuses on team work over personal achievements
Ben Stokes responded by saying the England team doesn't care about personal achievements and is focused to work as a team, adding that garnish is as it is pointless.
England's Ben Stokes retorted to cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjerkar's jibe, who felt the all-rounder was grabbing all the credit for the hardwork of his teammates.
England became only the third touring side to clean sweep Sri Lanka in a three-match Test series on Monday.
England's strategy to play three spinners bore fruit as, Moeen Ali (18 wickets), Adil Rashid (12 wickets) and Jack Leach (18 wickets) all were instrumental in their side's triumph. Wicket-keeper batsman Ben Foakes in his debut series finished as the leading run scorer (277 runs).
Stokes slammed 187 runs to go with his five wickets in the series, he even drew praise from England's head coach Trevor Bayliss, who said Stokes' conduct, ever since his return to England squad, has been 'exemplary' and the 27-year all-rounder would be his "the first pick" in the team.
Manjrekar chose an analogy straight from the kitchen to describe Stokes' contribution as someone who comes and puts a little garnish on top to take away all the limelight from the hardworking chefs, tweeting "Moeen, Leach, Foakes are those poor chefs and Stokes the one with the garnish."
Clearly Stokes was not full of beans after reading Manjrekar's jibe, and the Durham player responded by saying the England team doesn't care about personal achievements and is focused to work as a team, adding that garnish is as it is pointless.
Nov 28, 2018
