First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ben Stokes named Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World for 2019; Ellyse Perry wins women's title

Stokes propelled England to their maiden World title last year with a man-of-the-match performance in the final against New Zealand at Lord's

Press Trust of India, Apr 08, 2020 16:49:43 IST

Swashbuckling England all-rounder, Ben Stokes has ended India skipper Virat Kohli's three-year run as Wisden's leading cricketer of the year after being named for the honour on the back of his stellar show in 2019.

The 2020 Wisden Cricketers' Almanack also coronated Ellyse Perry as leading women's cricketer of the year as the Australian reclaimed the title from India's Smriti Mandhana.

Stokes is the first Englishman to receive the honour since former captain Andrew Flintoff in 2005.

Stokes propelled England to their maiden World title last year with a man-of-the-match performance in the final against New Zealand at Lord's.

He then followed it up with a remarkable match-winning knock of 135 not out in the third Ashes Test against Australia.

The 28-year-old, who succeeds Kohli, amassed 821 Test runs and scored 719 in ODI's in 2019.

"Ben Stokes pulled off the performance of a lifetime - twice in the space of a few weeks," said Wisden's editor, Lawrence Booth was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"First, with a mixture of outrageous talent and good fortune, he rescued England's run-chase in the World Cup final, before helping to hit 15 off the super over. Then, in the Third Ashes Test at Headingley, he produced one of the great innings, smashing an unbeaten 135 to pinch a one-wicket win."

Australia all-rounder Perry bagged the honour for her splendid Ashes show.

"Ellyse Perry dominated the women's Ashes like no one before her inspiring Australia to a crushing victory. She was devastating with the ball, claiming seven for 22 in the ODI at Canterbury, and remorseless with the bat, not least during the one-off Test at Taunton, where she made 116 and 76 not out."

England pacer Jofra Archer, Australians Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne and Perry and Essex's player Simon Harmer were picked as the five Wisden Cricketers of the year.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2020 16:49:43 IST

Tags : Ashes, Australia, Ben Stokes, Ellyse Perry, England, Jofra Archer, Lawrence Booth, Pat Cummins, SportsTracker, Test Cricket SportsTracker, Wisden, Wisden Cricketer Of The Year

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all