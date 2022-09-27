Deepti Sharma’s controversial run-out incident during recently India women vs England women T20 series led to a huge uproar from the English media and fans on social media. Amid the furore, the incident was also compared with Ben Stokes’s equally contentious ball deflection off his bat during the 2019 World Cup final.

If Ben stokes is a legend, so is deepti sharma pic.twitter.com/N7WxrBh8hN — s (@_sectumsempra18) September 24, 2022

This didn’t really sit well with the current England Test captain, who took to Twitter to wonder why were the two incidents being considered.

“Why are people comparing a ball deflecting of my bat to a Mankad?” Stokes wrote on Twitter while sharing a gif image signifying confusion.

Why are people comparing a ball deflecting of my bat to a mankad? pic.twitter.com/LeYEK601mP — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) September 26, 2022

While England-based MCC has backed Deepti over the controversy, this hasn’t really changed the perception of a large section of English fans and has drawn the dismay of some of their players as well. Ben Stokes, however, never criticised the incident but preferred calling it ‘Mankading’ despite the ICC rulebook reading it as a run-out at the non-strikers’ end.

Earlier, Deepti, upon reaching India clarified that she gave enough warnings to England batter Charlotte Dean before running her out in the 44th over, which also sealed India’s win at a crucial juncture.

“It was a plan, because we had warned her (for leaving the crease early) repeatedly. We did things as per the rules and guidelines. We told the umpires as well, but she was there (outside the crease). We couldn’t do much,” Deepti told reporters at Kolkata airport.

