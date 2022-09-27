Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Ben Stokes left confused on 2019 World Cup bat deflection compared with Deepti Sharma's run out

Cricket

Ben Stokes left confused on 2019 World Cup bat deflection compared with Deepti Sharma's run out

Ben Stokes posts a cryptic tweet while referring to Deepti Sharma run out as ' Mankad'

Ben Stokes left confused on 2019 World Cup bat deflection compared with Deepti Sharma's run out

Ben Stokes in a file photo. AFP

Deepti Sharma’s controversial run-out incident during recently India women vs England women T20 series led to a huge uproar from the English media and fans on social media. Amid the furore, the incident was also compared with Ben Stokes’s equally contentious ball deflection off his bat during the 2019 World Cup final.

This didn’t really sit well with the current England Test captain, who took to Twitter to wonder why were the two incidents being considered.

“Why are people comparing a ball deflecting of my bat to a Mankad?” Stokes wrote on Twitter while sharing a gif image signifying confusion.

 

While England-based MCC has backed Deepti over the controversy, this hasn’t really changed the perception of a large section of English fans and has drawn the dismay of some of their players as well. Ben Stokes, however, never criticised the incident but preferred calling it ‘Mankading’ despite the ICC rulebook reading it as a run-out at the non-strikers’ end.

Earlier, Deepti, upon reaching India clarified that she gave enough warnings to England batter Charlotte Dean before running her out in the 44th over, which also sealed India’s win at a crucial juncture.

“It was a plan, because we had warned her (for leaving the crease early) repeatedly. We did things as per the rules and guidelines. We told the umpires as well, but she was there (outside the crease). We couldn’t do much,” Deepti told reporters at Kolkata airport.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 27, 2022 02:06:50 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

'Irony died 100 times': Mohammad Asif heavily trolled after calling Deepti Sharma's run out 'unfair & terrible act'
First Cricket News

'Irony died 100 times': Mohammad Asif heavily trolled after calling Deepti Sharma's run out 'unfair & terrible act'

Mohammad Asif took to Twitter to join the chorus against Deepti's decision to run Dean out at the non-striker's end during the third ODI between England and India at Lord's.

Michael Vaughan slams Deepti Sharma’s dismissal of Charlie Dean, says ‘stinks seeing a game won like that’
First Cricket News

Michael Vaughan slams Deepti Sharma’s dismissal of Charlie Dean, says ‘stinks seeing a game won like that’

Ex-captain Vaughan was among the many former England cricketers slamming Deepti's decision to run Dean out at the non-striker's end for backing up too much.

'No warnings were given': Heather Knight on Deepti Sharma-Charlotte Dean run-out controversy
First Cricket News

'No warnings were given': Heather Knight on Deepti Sharma-Charlotte Dean run-out controversy

The third ODI between England and India at Lord’s on Saturday was marred by controversy when Deepti Sharma ran-out Charlotte Dean at the non-strikers’ end for backing up too early.