Ben Stokes has reiterated that he remains retired from ODI cricket ahead of the World Cup 2023 in India and added that he would use the break from the game to get his knee “sorted”.

Stokes was the Player of the Match in the 2019 ODI World Cup final against New Zealand which England won on the boundary count rule. The all-rounder retired from ODIs in 2022 citing growing demands of international cricket.

Stokes who now captains England in the Tests is set for a big break after the Ashes finale this week. England’s next Test assignment after the Ashes 2023 is the series in India in January 2024. Stokes wants to use this free time to work on his knee problem that has restricted his bowling.

“I am retired,” Stokes said after he was asked if he could play at the 2023 ODI World Cup. “[My knee] is something I want to get sorted. [Between the Ashes and India] is a good time to have some serious in-depth conversations about what is potentially something I could do where I can bowl without worrying about my knee.

“Those are conversations we will be able to have during that good time off. [Being an all-rounder] is something I have done since I was a kid. Wanting to be involved in the game is something that has got the best out of me.

“It has been frustrating not being able to have the same impact and play the same role I have done for the last 10 years. Hopefully I can get my knee sorted.”

On the long gap between Ashes and the next England Test, Stokes said: You enjoy the periods of having a break but there is only so much break you can cope with. You really do miss that environment around the other lads. Two or three weeks I will probably get bored.”