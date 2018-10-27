Ben Stokes hopes people remember his on-field performances rather than late-night street brawl
Ben Stokes was acquitted of a criminal charge of affray at a trial in August following the incident outside a nightclub in Bristol, southwest England, in September 2017.
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 11 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Pune: Hemraj dismissed by Bumrah after quick start
-
Mail bombs versus migrant caravan: Donald Trump goes all in on 2 powerful optics dominating US politics before 6 November midterm elections
-
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota movie review: A cocktail of gorgeous action sequences, absurd laugh-out-loud moments
-
ICICI Bank Q2 consolidated net profit falls 42% to Rs 1,205 cr, total income marginally up by 5.7% to Rs 31,915 cr
-
#MeToo in Carnatic music: Madras Music Academy's N Murali on addressing sexual harassment allegations against artists
-
Rift in NDA in Bihar? Upendra Kushwaha meets Tejashwi Yadav after BJP agrees to 50-50 seat-sharing formula with JD(U)
-
ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City FC hope to bounce back from FC Goa thrashing with victory against winless Delhi Dynamos
-
Jagte Raho: Artists Kush Badhwar and Pallavi Paul speak to the virus
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score 3rd ODI at Pune: बुमराह ने दिलाई भारत को दूसरी सफलता
-
एनसीपी से इस्तीफा देने वाले तारिक अनवर ने थामा कांग्रेस का हाथ
-
केरल: सबरीमाला फैसले का समर्थन करने वाले पुजारी के आश्रम पर हमला
-
'सीबीआई में मची ‘भगदड़’ पर हैरान नहीं हूं, मैंने तो मंत्री और सीबीआई को खून के आंसू रुला दिए थे!'
-
अयप्पा के ढेर सारे मंदिरों में महिलाओं से परहेज नहीं फिर सबरीमाला में क्यों?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6707
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4145
|134
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2784
|121
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
London: Ben Stokes hopes his on-field performances as an England all-rounder are what he will be remembered for by the cricket public rather than a late-night street brawl last year.
Stokes was acquitted of a criminal charge of affray at a trial in August following the incident outside a nightclub in Bristol, southwest England, in September 2017.
But Stokes has still been charged with bringing the game into disrepute by the England and Wales Cricket Board.
File image of Ben Stokes. Reuters
Both Stokes and England team-mate Alex Hales, who was with him during the altercation but did not face a criminal charge, are now due to appear before a cricket discipline commission (CDC) in December.
Stokes, however, wants to focus on the future ahead of a packed 2019 where England will both stage the World Cup and face arch-rivals Australia in a home Ashes series.
"Look, it's all about looking forward now," Stokes told the BBC in Colombo ahead of a one-off Twenty20 in Sri Lanka on Saturday.
"We've got a huge summer coming up with the Ashes and the World Cup so I'm fully focused on that. Looking at things that went on (in the past) is not the way I like to think about things. It's all about looking to the future."
The nightclub incident prompted England to leave him out of the side that lost the Ashes 4-0 in Australia and also saw Stokes stripped of his position as the Test side's vice-captain.
Stoke was reluctant to speak in detail about the events that led to his trial for fear of prejudicing his CDC hearing but stressed his recent experience had heightened his sense of gratitude at being able to play international cricket.
"I have always viewed my career playing for England as being lucky to be in this situation and you appreciate that a bit more I guess," said the 27-year-old Durham star.
Meanwhile Stokes, a hard-hitting batsman and lively seam-bowling all-rounder, said he was looking forward to making a major contribution during the upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka.
"I've never looked back on my career and my stats and said 'I wish I'd averaged this, I wish I'd averaged that'," he explained. "I'd rather be remembered as a player who came on and impacted a lot of games for England."
Updated Date:
Oct 27, 2018
Also See
'I am guilty', admits Danish Kaneria after six years of denial in Essex fixing scandal
Australia, England reject involvement of their players in spot-fixing as ICC looks at fresh claims
Sri Lanka vs England: Players will have to make every chance count with World Cup around the corner, says visitors' coach Trevor Bayliss