IPL | Match 13 Apr 16, 2018
KOL Vs DEL
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs
IPL | Match 12 Apr 15, 2018
PUN Vs CHE
Kings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 runs
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
Ben Stokes expresses desire to inspire England back to pinnacle of Test Cricket after 'slacking off' in past two years

England's Ben Stokes said, "We've slacked off in the past two years but knowing how close we were gives you that desire to get back there."

AFP, April 17, 2018

London: Ben Stokes is desperate to inspire England back to the pinnacle of Test cricket, saying the team has "slacked off" in the past two years, slipping to fifth in the world rankings.

The 26-year-old all-rounder returned to international cricket in February against New Zealand but could not prevent a 1-0 defeat for the tourists to extend a miserable run that has seen England win just one Test series overseas since 2012.

File image England's Ben Stokes. Reuters

Stokes missed his side's 4-0 Ashes humbling after being suspended from playing for England over a nightclub incident and admitted he was "gutted" to watch his teammates struggling in Australia.

Just two years ago England were one Test win away from holding all nine bilateral Test trophies but were denied as Pakistan won at the Oval and squared the series.

"I just want to get us back to playing the way we want to play," Stokes told Britain's Guardian newspaper. "We were so close to being one of the best teams in the world.

"We've slacked off in the past two years but knowing how close we were gives you that desire to get back there."

New Zealand-born Stokes said he had accepted the decision of coach Trevor Bayliss not to reinstate him as vice-captain for the New Zealand series.

Stokes, currently playing for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, pleaded not guilty to a charge of affray over the nightclub incident that forced him out of the Ashes tour.

He looks set to miss the second Test against India at Lord's, with his trial set for 6 August.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018

Tags : #Ashes #Ben Stokes #Cricket #England #Indian Premier League #New Zealand #Rajasthan Royals #SportsTracker #Test Cricket #Trevor Bayliss

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 3 3 0 0 6
2
Kolkata
 4 2 2 0 4
3
Punjab
 3 2 1 0 4
4
Chennai
 3 2 1 0 4
5
Rajasthan
 3 2 1 0 4
6
Bangalore
 3 1 2 0 2
7
Delhi
 4 1 3 0 2
8
Mumbai
 3 0 3 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

