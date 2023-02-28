Ben Stokes confirms availability for IPL 2023 despite knee troubles

England skipper Ben Stokes has confirmed that he will be available for this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), despite his knee troubles. The 31-year-old, who was one of the costliest players in this year’s IPL auction, has said that he will honour his commitments to the cash-rich league. The England all-rounder was seen struggling in the recent Test against New Zealand and could not bowl more than two overs in the game. He was also unable to perform well with the bat. Despite his niggling knee issues, the Chennai Super Kings player has said he will not miss out on his league matches or consider taking a break ahead of the Ashes in June-July this year.

“I’m going to the IPL. I’ve had conversations with ‘Flem’ (CSK coach Stephen Fleming) and he’s fully aware of the situation with my body. It’s a week by week case at the moment. I’m not going to lie, it’s very frustrating to know that something has been holding me back from performing as I’d like to. I’ve been working hard with the physios and the medics to try and get myself to a place where I can fulfil my role just as I have done for the last 10 years,” Stokes said in an interview to the Daily Mail.

He added that he will do everything possible to fulfil his role in the Ashes. “I’ve got a four-month period now to get it better before the Ashes because I want to be turning up for the first Test in Birmingham able to fulfil my role properly. I’ll be doing everything I can to give myself the best opportunity not to have to worry about it,” the England captain added.

Stokes was bought by Chennai Super Kings for a humongous Rs 16.25 crore in this year’s IPL auction. The all-rounder is expected to be a pivotal part of Chennai’s attempt to bounce back in this year’s competition after a dismal run last year.Coming back to the second England vs New Zealand Test, the Black Caps edged out the Ben Stokes-led side by just 1 run in the fixture at Wellington. England scored 435 in the first innings, thanks to Harry Brook and Joe Root’s centuries. The hosts were bowled out for 209 and had to follow-on. Despite a dismal performance with the bat the first time around, the Tim Southee-led brigade managed to put up 483 on the scoreboard.

England had to score 258 runs to win the contest, but Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner ensured that the team could not reach past the victory line. The two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 draw with New Zealand’s victory in the game.