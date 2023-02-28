Ben Stokes confirms availability for IPL 2023 despite knee troubles

'I’m going to the IPL. I’ve had conversations with ‘Flem’ (CSK coach Stephen Fleming) and he’s fully aware of the situation with my body. It's a week by week case at the moment,' Ben Stokes told the Daily Mail.
England skipper Ben Stokes has confirmed that he will be available for this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), despite his knee troubles. The 31-year-old, who was one of the costliest players in this year’s IPL auction, has said that he will honour his commitments to the cash-rich league. The England all-rounder was seen struggling in the recent Test against New Zealand and could not bowl more than two overs in the game. He was also unable to perform well with the bat. Despite his niggling knee issues, the Chennai Super Kings player has said he will not miss out on his league matches or consider taking a break ahead of the Ashes in June-July this year.
“I’m going to the IPL. I’ve had conversations with ‘Flem’ (CSK coach Stephen Fleming) and he’s fully aware of the situation with my body. It’s a week by week case at the moment. I’m not going to lie, it’s very frustrating to know that something has been holding me back from performing as I’d like to. I’ve been working hard with the physios and the medics to try and get myself to a place where I can fulfil my role just as I have done for the last 10 years,” Stokes said in an interview to the Daily Mail.
He added that he will do everything possible to fulfil his role in the Ashes. “I’ve got a four-month period now to get it better before the Ashes because I want to be turning up for the first Test in Birmingham able to fulfil my role properly. I’ll be doing everything I can to give myself the best opportunity not to have to worry about it,” the England captain added.
