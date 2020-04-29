First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ben Stokes calls his Rajasthan Royals teammate Steve Smith a 'strange genius'

Having shared the Rajasthan Royals dressing room in the IPL with Smith, Stokes has observed how Smith approaches his craft and is impressed as well as amused

Reuters, Apr 29, 2020 13:24:20 IST

England all-rounder Ben Stokes considers Steve Smith a “genius” but does not think the Australian’s intense batting approach will work for him.

Smith has admitted to shadow-practising even in the shower and Australia’s batting mainstay often needs to be told by the team management to go easy in net sessions to prevent burnout.

Ben Stokes calls his Rajasthan Royals teammate Steve Smith a strange genius

Steve Smith during the Ashes 2019. AP

Having shared the Rajasthan Royals dressing room in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Smith, Stokes has observed how Smith approaches his craft and is impressed as well as amused.

“He’s still strange to play against and he’s still strange to play with, and the best thing about it is that he admits it,” Stokes said in a video chat for his IPL franchise.

“But I feel to be a genius you have to be a bit strange and you know he’s certainly both.”

A prolific Smith, who averages 62.8 in test cricket, helped Australia retain the Ashes last year, confirming his stature as one of the premier batsmen of his era.

“Even though he plays for Australia ... you’ve just got to hold your hands up sometimes to players like that and go ‘yeah you’re on a different level when it comes to batting’,” said the explosive all-rounder.

Stokes himself played some memorable knocks last year, including in the final of the World Cup and the Headingley test against Australia, but does not think he could be as obsessed with batting as Smith.

“I could never be like that, personally, I could not think about cricket in the way that he does when it comes to batting,” said the 28-year-old.

“You know obviously he’s on all the time, but that’s why he averages 60 whatever he does in Test cricket...”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 13:24:20 IST

Tags : Ashes, Australia, Ben Stokes, Cricket, England, IPL, Rajasthan Royals, SportsTracker, Steve Smith

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all