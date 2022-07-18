Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Ben Stokes announces ODI retirement: 'Selfless decision', Twitterati react to England all-rounder's 50-over retirement

Cricket

Ben Stokes announces ODI retirement: 'Selfless decision', Twitterati react to England all-rounder's 50-over retirement

Ben Stokes announced his retirement from ODI cricket via a statement on Twitter.

Ben Stokes announces ODI retirement: 'Selfless decision', Twitterati react to England all-rounder's 50-over retirement

England's Ben Stokes during the third ODI against India on Sunday. AP

In a breaking development, England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced on Monday that he would be retiring from One-Day Internationals (ODI) following the first ODI against South Africa on Tuesday.

"I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham,” Stokes said in a statement uploaded on his Twitter handle.

"I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way.

"As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it's not as hard dealing with the fact I can't give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it,” he continued in his statement.

The 31-year-old Stokes has played 104 ODIs for England, and the ODI against South Africa on Tuesday will be his 105th in the format. Stokes has amassed 2919 runs and taken 74 wickets in the format.

Stokes will get the chance to impress once more in Durham’s Chester-le-Street, his home ground since Stokes has played county cricket for Durham.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Stokes’ retirement from ODIs:

Updated Date: July 18, 2022 18:03:24 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs ‘Rest of the World’ possible in August to celebrate 75 years of independence
First Cricket News

India vs ‘Rest of the World’ possible in August to celebrate 75 years of independence

India is supposed to travel Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup and and Zimbabwe for a three match ODI series in August.

Pat Cummins rested as Australia announce squad for ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand
First Cricket News

Pat Cummins rested as Australia announce squad for ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand

Test captain Pat Cummins will miss Australia's upcoming one-day series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, team bosses announced Monday as they named a strong squad led by Aaron Finch.

New Zealand women cricketers to be paid equal match fee as men
First Cricket News

New Zealand women cricketers to be paid equal match fee as men

New Zealand national and domestic women’s players will receive the same match fees as the men across all their formats and competitions.