First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SAW in WI | 1st ODI Sep 16, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
INDW in SL | 3rd ODI Sep 16, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
Asia Cup Sep 19, 2018
IND vs PAK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 20, 2018
BAN vs AFG
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ben Stokes, Alex Hales charged with bringing game into disrepute by ECB, to face disciplinary hearing

The independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) was tasked with leading an internal disciplinary into last September's incident after Stokes was found not guilty of affray following a trial

Agence France-Presse, September 18, 2018

London: Ben Stokes and Alex Hales have been charged with bringing the game into disrepute by the England and Wales Cricket Board following a late-night altercation last year.

Ben Stokes has been benched for the third test in India's ongoing tour of England. Reuters

File image of Ben Stokes. Reuters

The independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) was tasked with leading an internal disciplinary into last September's incident after Stokes was found not guilty of affray following a trial last month.

The England pair will have to answer to two counts of breaching ECB Directive 3.3, which states: "No participant may conduct themself in a manner or do any act or omission at any time which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute."

The CDC has ruled that disciplinary panel hearings will be held in London on 5 December and 7 December.

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2018

Tags : Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Cricket, Cricket Discipline Commission, ECB, England And Wales Cricket Board

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all