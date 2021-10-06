Before Women's IPL, it is important to have stronger domestic structure, says Saba Karim

Former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim believes that the selectors need to be given credit for finding young players and giving them a chance on the current series against Australia Down Under.

"It is heartening to know that there are a number of young players coming through the system. All of this has happened because of the work BCCI and all state bodies have done. There is a combined effort by all state associations to improve the health of women's cricket in India," said Karim.

The ongoing series between Australia and India has seen a couple of new faces in Meghna Singh, Yastika Bhatia stepping up and performing at the big stage.

Saba, who has worked as general manager of cricket operations with BCCI, is someone who has kept a close eye on the development of women's cricket in the country.

"There is a lot of cohesive energy flowing in the system. That is why we see this young talent getting through and getting an opportunity. Still a lot of work to be done. But I am very enriched to see that pool of pace bowlers has really improved. We have Jhulan, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Manasi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy. So all this really bode well for the team," said Saba.

He also said that Indians have started playing well overseas and it is a result of planning done by the new system in place with Ramesh Powar and SS Das in the coaching department. Earlier, India were a spin-heavy attack playing in all conditions but in Australia, India went ahead with three-pace combination, even dropping Sneh Raha to make way for Pooja Vastrakar.

Saba said, "Looks like India have found players who would do well for them in overseas conditions. I think maybe it is the first time that India went ahead with three pacers. Normally, India are a spin-dependent side. They have always played with three spinners. But this is the first time that they dropped a spinner, here in form of Sneh Rana, who did so well in the Test match in England and they brought in Vastrakar who did so well. They got a good pool of pacer bowlers and they have admirable all-rounders and batters."

Women's IPL

There has been a constant demand by Indian fans for the women's version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). And Saba believes its time will come sooner than later. But he does mention that before IPL becomes a reality, it is important that BCCI works on strengthening the domestic structure in the country.

He reasoned, "I am sure BCCI would be looking to organising Women's IPL. But I also feel that it is more important to have a stronger domestic structure. So that it keeps throwing up younger talent who could play at that level. Why men's IPL was successful was because of talent that was coming from the domestic structure. So a similar thing needs to be done in women's cricket also. So there are two or three areas where I am sure BCCI would like to improve. Whether in terms of having more number of matches, having more tournaments, maybe introducing multi-day domestic tournament. That will really help younger talent to come through and then I am sure they will think of organising a full-fledged WIPL."

Watch the 1st T20I of India tour of Australia Women on 7 October 2021 at 2.10 pm along with 2nd T20I on 9 October and 3rd T20I on 10 October at 1.30 pm LIVE on SONY SIX (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels.