First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and BAN in India | 1st T20I Jun 03, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 45 runs
PAK in ENG | 2nd Test Jun 01, 2018
ENG Vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 06, 2018
PAKW vs SLW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 06, 2018
MALW vs THAW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI's sole purpose of SGM is to 'undermine' our authority, writes CoA to acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary

Terming the sole purpose of BCCI's Special General Meeting (SGM) scheduled on 22 June as a ploy to "undermine" their authority, the CoA on Tuesday said that "General Body of BCCI" doesn't have the monopoly on policy decisions as per the Supreme Court's verdict on 18 July, 2016.

PTI, June 05, 2018

New Delhi: Terming the sole purpose of BCCI's Special General Meeting (SGM) scheduled on 22 June as a ploy to "undermine" their authority, the CoA on Tuesday said that "General Body of BCCI" doesn't have the monopoly on policy decisions as per the Supreme Court's verdict on 18 July, 2016.

The BCCI secretary after requisition from 20 affiliated units had issued a circular to conduct a SGM in New Delhi, in order to discuss policy matters with regards to decisions taken by the Vinod Rai-led committee.

Representational image. AFP.

Representational image. AFP.

However the CoA in an earlier missive made it clear that no financial disbursement (TA/DA and airfare) for members will be allowed as prior permission for the meeting was not sought.

Acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, then, in turn accused the CoA of handling BCCI affairs in an opaque manner, which was the reason they wanted to stall the SGM.

The CoA has written a counter-accusatory letter, which states "real purpose of the proposed SGM is to try and undermine decisions taken by the Committee of Administrators."

While Choudhary maintained that general body of BCCI is supreme, the CoA called it an attempt to bypass the SC order.

"Characterizing the General Body as 'supreme' is nothing but an attempt to bypass the orders passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in terms of which the office bearers of BCCI are required to act under the supervision and control of the Committee of Administrators," the CoA letter reads.

The CoA once again told Choudhary about how the approval for SGM was not taken.

"Nothing in the existing Memorandum and Rules of Regulations of BCCI prevented you from forwarding any requisitions that you may have received to the Committee of Administrators and seeking approval. Till today, the Committee of Administrators has not seen a single requisition let alone the required number of requisitions," it stated.

The COA reiterated that they don't want to stop the BCCI committees from functioning unless it conflicts with the duties and decisions of CoA, in which case, they would be compelled to interfere.

"The email dated 1st April 2017 states that the Committee of Administrators do not intend to interfere with the decisions of the various committees of BCCI and/or the General Body as long as the same do not conflict with the duties/ decisions of the Committee of Administrators," it said.

"This itself makes it clear that the Committee of Administrators can and will interfere with decisions of the various committees of BCCI and the General Body where it considers necessary."

The CoA reminded that as per Lodha Committee recommendations and SC judgement on 18 July, 2016, general body doesn't have any "monopoly power".

"Accordingly, the notion that 'matters of paramount importance to the polices and the working' of BCCI can only be decided upon by the General Body is clearly contrary to the recommendations of the Hon'ble Justice Lodha Committee, which have the force of law by virtue of having been accepted by the Hon'ble Supreme Court vide judgment dated 18th July 2016 (“Judgment”).

"The constituent members of BCCI can no longer claim monopoly over policy-making because the public and the players have been recognized as primary/ core stakeholders," they stated.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018

Tags : #Amitabh Chaudhary #BCCI #COA #Cricket #SportsTracker

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all