BCCI's 'pay equity policy' will make women's cricket a viable career option: Anjum Chopra

Former India women’s cricket team captain and veteran broadcaster Anjum Chopra welcomed the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) ‘historic’ decision to pay equal match fees to contracted women and men cricketers.

“It’s very big news and also a very good step by the BCCI,” Chopra told Firstpost. This will encourage a lot of women cricketers and will benefit the game as well. It’s a good decision.”

The BCCI, on Thursday, announced the implementation of a “pay equity policy” which guarantees women cricketers to earn the same match fees as their male counterparts. The women cricketers will now earn match fees of Rs 15 lakh for a Test, Rs 6 lakh for an ODI, and Rs 3 lakh for a T20I, the same as the men’s team.

“In our Apex Council meeting today, we have made a marquee decision on pay equity for our women cricketers. Our women players will be paid the same match fees as men in international cricket. This decision sets the platform to grow and develop cricket. I believe this is a significant step forward for women’s cricket and the game overall,” BCCI president Roger Binny said in a press statement.

Truly a red letter day for Women’s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you @BCCI and @JayShah — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) October 27, 2022

It’s a sea change from the situation that existed a decade and a half ago when women cricketers were paid a few thousand for playing matches.

The real impact of the increase in match fees will, however, is expected to be felt when the number of matches for the India women’s team increases.

Anjum said that is the next natural course of action given how women’s cricket has progressed over the last few years.

Earlier this year, the ICC also announced the first-ever women’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) which will guarantee international cricket for 10 teams over the next three years.

“FTP has been announced. The India team is already playing a lot of series. One major change has been announced, other changes will happen as well,” shared the Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee.

The ‘pay equity policy’ closely follows the official announcement of the women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) which is set to begin next year. With increased income and regular cricket on offer, Chopra, who had to juggle playing professionally with her jobs, said that the biggest benefit is making women’s cricket a “viable career option”.

“When something big happens in Indian cricket, it will have a positive impact on cricket in Asia and in the world. With both these announcements, women’s cricket will benefit massively. More importantly, the biggest benefit is the encouragement you are giving to the younger generation. They will now look at women’s cricket as a viable career option,” said Chopra.

“That’s what we want to show that women’s cricket is also a viable career option as the men’s game. FTP has also been ratified for the first time. Steadily all the positive changes are happening.”

Chopra, who had a 17-year-long international career and is considered one of the pioneers of women’s cricket in the country, has some personal wishes for the coming days for Indian women’s cricket.

“More changes will happen for sure. The women’s game in India is only going to improve and become much better for the players. If I talk about my personal wishlist, I want to see India win the World Cup soon,” Chopra signed off.

