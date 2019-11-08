First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in AUS | 3rd T20I Nov 08, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
ENG in NZ | 4th T20I Nov 08, 2019
NZ vs ENG
England beat New Zealand by 76 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 09, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 10, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Eden Park, Auckland
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI's first-ever Chief Financial Officer Santosh Rangnekar tenders resignation, brings end to troubled tenure

Rangnekar was BCCI's first-ever CFO and remained under the scanner during the three years of his tenure

Press Trust of India, Nov 08, 2019 18:54:52 IST

The Indian Cricket Board's chief financial officer Santosh Rangnekar tendered his resignation on Friday, becoming the first high-profile executive of the CoA era to quit.

BCCIs first-ever Chief Financial Officer Santosh Rangnekar tenders resignation, brings end to troubled tenure

Representational image.

Rangnekar was BCCI's first-ever CFO and remained under the scanner during the three years of his tenure.

"Mr Rangnekar has tendered his resignation today. As far as I know, there was absolutely no pressure on him. He himself volunteered to resign," a senior member of the BCCI apex Council told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

It has been learnt that Rangnekar sent his resignation to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

Rangnekar came under the spotlight for reasons which were beyond administration.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) had given Rangnekar permission to travel all the way to Australia to "reconcile accounts" (settlement of accounts) with Cricket Australia, raising questions why the junket was sanctioned when accounts could have settled without travelling.

He had also filed a complaint against former treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry for threatening him physically, a claim many in the BCCI found outrageous.

"Once CoA handed over financial matters to CFO from the treasurer, which has been a long-standing BCCI convention, this was bound to happen," a senior BCCI official said.

Many in the BCCI believe that was a wrong move.

"I don't know who was Rangnekar's advisor but it was really wrong on his part to file an outrageous complaint that did not have any basis. Once the new team took over, he couldn't answer a lot of questions he was asked. Maybe that's why he thought resignation is the only way out," said the official.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2019 18:54:52 IST

Tags : Anirudh Chaudhry, BCCI, Board Of Control For Cricket In India, Cricket, Rahul Johri, Santosh Rangnekar, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
6 New Zealand 5632 256
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all