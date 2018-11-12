First Cricket
BCCI's CK Khanna, Amitabh Choudhary summoned to join Anirudh Chaudhry for deposition in Rahul Johri sexual harrassment case

The three-member probe panel has summoned acting BCCI president CK Khanna and acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary to join treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry for deposition in the alleged sexual harassment case against CEO Rahul Johri.

Press Trust of India, November 12, 2018

New Delhi: The three-member probe panel has summoned acting BCCI president CK Khanna and acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary to join treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry for deposition in the alleged sexual harassment case against CEO Rahul Johri.

While treasurer Anirudh had emailed to the probe panel on Friday, offering to assist the panel in its probe against Johri, Khanna and Amitabh received mails from the panel on Sunday asking them for deposition.

File image of BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary. AFP

File image of BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary. AFP

"Yes both CK Khanna and Amitabh have received mails to join Anirudh for a deposition in the sexual harassment case on Monday at the BCCI headquarters," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Sunday.

With all three principal office bearers being called for deposition, the issue is becoming serious by the day.

"This is the right decision by the panel to call all the office bearers for helping them assist in the probe. I believe all the employees (male and female) of BCCI should also be called for deposition," the official added.

As of now, the only high profile deposition has been of former BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit head Neeraj Kumar, who appeared before the panel on Saturday via Skype.

Monday is the last day for deposition while 15 November is the deadline for the probe panel to submit its report to the COA.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2018

