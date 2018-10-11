First Cricket
BCCI's chief selector MSK Prasad says Indian cricket team management and selection panel on 'same page'

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai met the selection panel on Wednesday along with the team management, comprising captain Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma, to enquire about the communication process and the policy employed.

Press Trust of India, October 11, 2018

Hyderabad: In the line of fire with regards to 'communication policy', national chief selector MSK Prasad Thursday said his panel and the Indian team management are on the "same page".

There has been a raging debate over the past few days after two players senior opener Murali Vijay and youngster Karun Nair — said on record that there has been no communication from either the selectors or team management regarding their exclusion from the Test side.

File image of chief selector MSK Prasad. AFP

File image of chief selector MSK Prasad. AFP

"Team management and selection committee are always on the same page. We are very, very clear on our selection policy and I stand by that," Prasad said during a media interaction here.

It has been learnt that from now on, every selection meeting will be followed by a press conference to ensure that the media doesn't draw conjectures about the selection policy. It has been done at the behest of Vinod Rai.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018

