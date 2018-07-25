Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) board's announcement that it is seeking help from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in clearing dues of players and staff has left the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) slightly worried.

According to a report in News18, senior BCCI officials are unhappy with repeated funding that the international board has offered to the country.

A senior BCCI official stated that the international body has often proposed and approved funding to Zimbabwe Cricket during crucial decision-making meetings of the ICC, including the meeting where BCCI looked to stop the governance and financial changes in the international body and needed votes from member countries to do so.

“Zimbabwe Cricket has been in dire straits on account of bad governance decisions that has left them debt ridden,” the official was quoted as saying in the report.

"The weakening of BCCI left them without an influential friend to help them in their time of continuing need."

"The BCCI had needed 4 votes to stem the governance and financial changes in the ICC and Zimbabwe had been India’s friend. However, these conditions were too tempting for the ICC governance brass to ignore and therein started the process of offering Zimbabwe greater revenue and such decisions have always been proximate to meetings where an important decision is taken."

The official further explained that the financial statements of 2017 show loans being disbursed to full members and it includes Zimbabwe Cricket and Cricket West Indies. According to the statements, the loans to full members stood at $10,609,000.

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar confirmed on the 2 July annual conference in Dublin that Zimbabwe Cricket will receive financial support.

The ongoing administration and financial mess in Zimbabwe has resulted into a number of first-team players making themselves unavailable for national selection.