BCCI wants beef banned from Indian cricket team's menu during Australia tour, say reports
The BCCI inspection team also told CA that team would like to have more vegetarian items of the menu.
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 224 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE score, 5th ODI at Thiruvananthapuram: Hosts win by 9 wickets, claim series 3-1
-
World Bank ease of doing business ranking: Higher FDI inflows is okay, but why is it not boosting economic growth?
-
Chandrababu Naidu, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah come together 'to protect nation', say 'democracy is in danger'
-
Asia Bibi exonerated, but scope for misuse of blasphemy law remains challenge for Imran Khan's Pakistan
-
L&T Mumbai Open: Pranjala Yadlapalli ousted after coming within two points of memorable win over Luksika Kumkhum
-
Darren Aronofsky on return to India, violence in his films, and why he believes in pushing the audience
-
Red Dead Redemption 2: The symbology, morality and philosophy of Rockstar Games' latest
-
Udayan Mukherjee's Dark Circles is a rewarding read, which soars in its exploration of mental health
-
India vs West indies, LIVE cricket score, 5th Odi at Thiruvananthapuram: जीत के करीब भारत, रोहित का अर्द्धशतक
-
राजशाही चली गई लेकिन छत्तीसगढ़ की राजनीति में रजवाड़ों की लोकप्रियता बनी हुई है
-
राकेश सिन्हा ने दिया इशारा- राम मंदिर पर प्राइवेट बिल ला सकती है बीजेपी
-
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण फैलाने वालों के खिलाफ आपराधिक कार्रवाई होगी, 10 दिनों के लिए पॉल्यूशन इमरजेंसी
-
स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी से एक झटके में नरेंद्र मोदी ने पटेल को अपना बना लिया
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6869
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4486
|136
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Indian cricket team will not be served beef during their two-month long tour of Australia.
A report published in Mumbai Mirror stated that a prep team that went to Australia two weeks ago asked Cricket Australia (CA) to not include any beef food items in the menu of the Indian cricket team.
They also pushed for this clause to be included in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BCCI and CA.
Indian players have complained about the blandness of the food served in Australia, said the report. Image courtesy: Virat Kohli Instagram
Not to forget that, during India's tour of England this year, the team was served braised beef pasta. In fact, it was BCCI's twitter handle which posted the picture of the lunch menu during one of the Tests and received flak on social media by some of the fans.
The BCCI inspection team also told CA that team would like to have more vegetarian items in the menu.
As per a source quoted by the same newspaper, players have complained about them not getting their choice of food.
"Players often complain about the blandness of food served in Australia. There are a few vegetarians in the team who really struggle at the grounds. The inspection team has also roped in an Indian restaurant in Australia to supply curries to the boys," the source said.
India will be playing 3 T20Is, 4 Tests, and 3 ODIs in Australia from 21 November to 18 January.
Updated Date:
Nov 01, 2018
Also See
Australia, England reject involvement of their players in spot-fixing as ICC looks at fresh claims
CA re-appoints controversial chairman David Peever ahead of release of reviews into state of Australian cricket
David Peever resigns as Cricket Australia chairman amid fallout from culture review after ball-tampering scandal