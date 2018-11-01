Indian cricket team will not be served beef during their two-month long tour of Australia.

A report published in Mumbai Mirror stated that a prep team that went to Australia two weeks ago asked Cricket Australia (CA) to not include any beef food items in the menu of the Indian cricket team.

They also pushed for this clause to be included in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BCCI and CA.

Not to forget that, during India's tour of England this year, the team was served braised beef pasta. In fact, it was BCCI's twitter handle which posted the picture of the lunch menu during one of the Tests and received flak on social media by some of the fans.

The BCCI inspection team also told CA that team would like to have more vegetarian items in the menu.

As per a source quoted by the same newspaper, players have complained about them not getting their choice of food.

"Players often complain about the blandness of food served in Australia. There are a few vegetarians in the team who really struggle at the grounds. The inspection team has also roped in an Indian restaurant in Australia to supply curries to the boys," the source said.

India will be playing 3 T20Is, 4 Tests, and 3 ODIs in Australia from 21 November to 18 January.