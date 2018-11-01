First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 1st T20I Oct 31, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs
WI in IND | 4th ODI Oct 29, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 224 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 02, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
ZIM in BAN Nov 03, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI wants beef banned from Indian cricket team's menu during Australia tour, say reports

The BCCI inspection team also told CA that team would like to have more vegetarian items of the menu.

FirstCricket Staff, November 01, 2018

Indian cricket team will not be served beef during their two-month long tour of Australia.

A report published in Mumbai Mirror stated that a prep team that went to Australia two weeks ago asked Cricket Australia (CA) to not include any beef food items in the menu of the Indian cricket team.

They also pushed for this clause to be included in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BCCI and CA.

ko

Indian players have complained about the blandness of the food served in Australia, said the report. Image courtesy: Virat Kohli Instagram

Not to forget that, during India's tour of England this year, the team was served braised beef pasta. In fact, it was BCCI's twitter handle which posted the picture of the lunch menu during one of the Tests and received flak on social media by some of the fans.

The BCCI inspection team also told CA that team would like to have more vegetarian items in the menu.

As per a source quoted by the same newspaper, players have complained about them not getting their choice of food.

"Players often complain about the blandness of food served in Australia. There are a few vegetarians in the team who really struggle at the grounds. The inspection team has also roped in an Indian restaurant in Australia to supply curries to the boys," the source said.

India will be playing 3 T20Is, 4 Tests, and 3 ODIs in Australia from 21 November to 18 January.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018

Tags : Australia, BCCI, CA, Cricket Australia, India Tourof Australia, Indian Cricket Team, SportsTracker

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all