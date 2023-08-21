In a glittering ceremony that welcomed the dawn of a new era for cricket in Uttar Pradesh, the UPT20 League was officially launched on Sunday, 20 August. The Grand Taj Mahal hotel in Lucknow played host to an esteemed affair where the coveted trophy was unveiled, and the vibrant team jerseys were launched by six city-based franchises. Adding to the fanfare, a resounding anthem that encapsulates the spirit of UPT20’s energy was also launched on Sunday.

Distinguished guests including Shri Rajeev Shukla, Member of Rajya Sabha and Vice President of the BCCI, and IPS DS Chauhan, Director of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), graced the occasion, lending their endorsement to this exciting endeavour. The event also saw representation from the league’s franchises that are the bedrock of this cricketing spectacle including the Gorakhpur Lions, Kanpur Superstars, Kashi Rudras, Lucknow Falcons, Meerut Mavericks and Noida Super Kings.

During the press conference, Shri Rajeev Shukla expressed his excitement and anticipation for the league, stating, “I am thrilled and delighted that the UPT20 league has launched. We have long been planning to launch our own league as there has been a massive demand for it. With a colossal population in Uttar Pradesh, it has been a challenge for us to accommodate more and more players and provide them opportunities to display their talent. With each franchise stipulated to have around 25 players, we believe this league is a great platform to unearth best talent from UP and feed fresh talent to team India.”

Introducing UPT20: A New Era of Cricket in our very own Uttar Pradesh! Get ready to witness the game-changing spectacle. #UPT20 #AbMachegaBawaal #UnstoppableUP pic.twitter.com/GdgMFqsf1v — UPCA (@UPCACricket) August 19, 2023

Echoing Shri Rajeev Shukla’s sentiments, Shri DS Chauhan said, “The league is coming to Uttar Pradesh at a time when our state is thriving on many fronts and sports are an important part of that development. This league will give many aspiring cricketers, including those from humble backgrounds, an opportunity to showcase their potential. I am confident that we will bring a high-quality tournament to the people of Uttar Pradesh.”

As one of the individuals behind this cricketing spectacle, Mr. Karan Ambardar, Director, Perfect-Pitch Events & Sports Private Limited and an experienced sports anchor, said, “UPT20 transcends being just a cricket tournament; it serves as a stage to spotlight Uttar Pradesh’s athletic prowess, highlighting its reservoir of talent. Our aim is for the state to evolve into a prime nurturing ground for scouts, underscoring its immense potential in the world of sports. We hope to engage fans like never before through this tournament.”

The UPT20 is set to commence on the 30th August and will culminate on 16th September at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur and will see the state’s finest cricketers compete for glory in their backyard. With IPL Auctions few months away, UPT20 will serve as a platform for up-and-coming talents to showcase their skills while also offering established players an exclusive arena to exhibit their prowess. By means of this league, Uttar Pradesh envisions making a substantial contribution to the advancement of cricket within the region as well as on the international platform.