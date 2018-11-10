BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry offers to assist probe panel in alleged sexual harassment case against CEO Rahul Johri
The BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry offering to assist the Committee in the probe can be seen as a big development.
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs BANW West Indies Women beat Bangladesh Women by 60 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs PAKW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 52 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs INDW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 34 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA Australia beat South Africa by 7 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 71 runs
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 11th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 11th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
BJP's name-changing spree may not end soon; Sangh ideologue of yore proposed renaming India 'Hindudesh'
-
‘Right to life more important than right to vote’: Low-key campaign for Chhattisgarh polls in Maoist strongholds threatens voter turnout
-
Asia Bibi: A case which showed how Pakistan's laws have become instruments of vendetta, malice
-
#DelhiDoesn'tCare: Graphic shows how bursting firecrackers during Diwali worsened national capital's air quality
-
P Chidambaram accuses govt of fudging fiscal deficit figures for 2013-14; questions 'competence'
-
Jamal Khashoggi's mortal remains poured down drain after being dissolved in acid, claims Turkish media report
-
Mo’Halla and the film Jagte Raho on everything that doesn’t disappear
-
Vijay Sethupathi is relying on multiple releases a year to balance out box office duds; but at what cost?
-
'जहरीली दिल्ली' को अकेला छोड़ दुबई पहुंचे अरविंद केजरीवाल?
-
Tipu Sultan Jayanti (Part 1): टीपू सुल्तान भी आज के राजनेताओं जैसे ही थे, फिर इतना हंगामा क्यों?
-
नोटबंदी-GST से भारत की आर्थिक वृद्धि को लगे झटके, 7% की ग्रोथ रेट पर्याप्त नहीं: राजन
-
मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव 2018: BJP का मजबूत गढ़, लेकिन रूठों को मना ले ऐसा कोई नेता नहीं बचा
-
मध्य प्रदेश: 49% आबादी के बावजूद गंधवानी की आदिवासी महिलाओं को डॉक्टरों और स्वास्थ्य सेवा का इंतजार
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
New Delhi: BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry has become the first high profile office bearer to have written to the independent probe panel, offering to assist them in the alleged sexual harassment case against CEO Rahul Johri.
The three-member probe panel had given a deadline of 9 November for anyone wanting to assist the committee in the probe against Johri to email them.
File image of BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. AFP
"Yes, Anirudh had emailed to the panel on Friday night itself offering to help them in the probe. He is the first high profile official who has come out in the open and mailed to the Committee," a senior BCCI official who is aware of the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
The BCCI treasurer offering to assist the Committee in the probe can be seen as a big development.
"Earlier the Committee did not summon IPL petitioner Aditya Verma, who wanted to depose before the panel as they were not sure of his locus standi. Now a current office bearer has raised his hand and written an email. This is becoming serious now," the official said.
Chaudhry could not be reached for his comments on the issue.
Johri currently has been sent on leave till the probe gets over.
The panel is expected to summon people for deposition for a couple of days and finish the probe by 15 November.
Updated Date:
Nov 10, 2018
Also See
Sourav Ganguly shoots off angry letter to BCCI; decries CoA's functioning, harassment allegations against Rahul Johri
TISS promises action on #MeToo allegation, as former student accuses noted professor of harassment
#MeToo in India: Stalked, harassed for a decade, how one journalist coped with the trauma