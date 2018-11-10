First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 09, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
SA in AUS | 2nd ODI Nov 09, 2018
AUS Vs SA
Australia beat South Africa by 7 runs
SA in AUS Nov 11, 2018
AUS vs SA
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
ZIM in BAN Nov 11, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry offers to assist probe panel in alleged sexual harassment case against CEO Rahul Johri

The BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry offering to assist the Committee in the probe can be seen as a big development.

Press Trust of India, November 10, 2018

New Delhi: BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry has become the first high profile office bearer to have written to the independent probe panel, offering to assist them in the alleged sexual harassment case against CEO Rahul Johri.

The three-member probe panel had given a deadline of 9 November for anyone wanting to assist the committee in the probe against Johri to email them.

File image of BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. AFP

File image of BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. AFP

"Yes, Anirudh had emailed to the panel on Friday night itself offering to help them in the probe. He is the first high profile official who has come out in the open and mailed to the Committee," a senior BCCI official who is aware of the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The BCCI treasurer offering to assist the Committee in the probe can be seen as a big development.

"Earlier the Committee did not summon IPL petitioner Aditya Verma, who wanted to depose before the panel as they were not sure of his locus standi. Now a current office bearer has raised his hand and written an email. This is becoming serious now," the official said.

Chaudhry could not be reached for his comments on the issue.

Johri currently has been sent on leave till the probe gets over.

The panel is expected to summon people for deposition for a couple of days and finish the probe by 15 November.

Updated Date: Nov 10, 2018

Tags : Aditya Verma, Anirudh Chaudhry, BCCI, Cricket, MeToo In India, Rahul Johri, Sexual Harassment, SportsTracker

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade



fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4753 113
4 South Africa 4785 111
5 Pakistan 4207 100
6 Australia 3759 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 4911 126
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all