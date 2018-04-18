First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 14 Apr 17, 2018
MUM Vs BLR
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 46 runs
IPL | Match 13 Apr 16, 2018
KOL Vs DEL
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI top brass not perturbed by Law Commission's recommendation, will wait for government's decision

The BCCI top brass is not overtly perturbed by Law Commission's recommendation of bringing the richest sporting body of the country under the Right To Information (RTI) ambit.

PTI, April 18, 2018

New Delhi: The BCCI top brass is not overtly perturbed by Law Commission's recommendation of bringing the richest sporting body of the country under the Right to Information (RTI) ambit.

Representative image. Reuters

Representative image. Reuters

The Law Commission in its report noted that BCCI falls under the definition of a public authority, which has received substantial financing from governments.

It also said non-consideration of the role played by the BCCI as "monopolistic" in regulation of the game of cricket has resulted in the board "flying under the radar of public scrutiny, encouraged an environment of opacity and non-accountability".

"The BCCI has no role in this matter. It's a recommendation by the Law Commission and we will wait for government's decision on it. As far as our knowledge goes, Law Commission's recommendations are not binding unless Parliament decides on it. So it's just wait and watch for us," a senior BCCI functionary told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The report, submitted to the Law Ministry today, states that BCCI ought to be classified as 'state' as per Article 12 of the Constitution.

"An analysis of the functioning of BCCI also shows that the government does exercise control over its activities and functioning."

A senior BCCI official tried to put things in perspective.

"Right now, there is no immediate cause of concern for the board. Everyone knows that BCCI does not take any government grant. Today, they want us to come under RTI ambit and tomorrow we would be forced to come under Indian Olympic Association (IOA) banner like other National Sports Federations (NSFs). The NSFs are dependent on government funding and we are not. The implications are far-reaching," the veteran official said.

"And please don't forget, politicians of eminence have been associated in various capacities in BCCI as office bearers. And some of them are still lawmakers as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. It will be interesting to see what is their take on Law Commission's recommendation," he added.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #Cricket #Indian Cricket #Indian Olympic Association #Law Commission Of India #National Sports Federations #Right To Information

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 3 3 0 0 6
2
Kolkata
 4 2 2 0 4
3
Punjab
 3 2 1 0 4
4
Chennai
 3 2 1 0 4
5
Rajasthan
 3 2 1 0 4
6
Mumbai
 4 1 3 0 2
7
Bangalore
 4 1 3 0 2
8
Delhi
 4 1 3 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all