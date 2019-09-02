BCCI to talk to Mohammed Shami's lawyer to decide road ahead for pacer after Alipore court issues arrest warrant
The BCCI officials will be talking to Mohammed Shami's legal counsel in the next couple of days to get an update after a court in Kolkata issued an arrest warrant against the India pacer on Monday in connection with the domestic violence case.
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR India Green drew with India Red
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs PNGW Bangladesh Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 6 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 USAW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat USA Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW Vs NEDW Ireland Women beat Netherlands Women by 19 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs PNGW Papua New Guinea Women beat Scotland Women by 6 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 4th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 5th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NEDW vs NAMW - Sep 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW vs THAW - Sep 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW vs BANW - Sep 3rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR vs IG - Sep 4th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi to visit Russia: Reviving New Delhi-Moscow ties key to containing China's hegemony in South Asia
-
Abrogation of Articles 370, 35A and NRC dampener pose a dichotomy of citizenship for BJP in Assam, Kashmir
-
Caste Matters author Suraj Yengde: 'There's a new class of global Brahmin of each society'
-
Formula 1 2019: With Renault's Nico Hulkenberg left without a team, here's a look at German's options for 2020
-
Oya 2019: Sights and sounds from Oslo's music festival, with lessons for Indian organisers
-
Digvijaya Singh running Madhya Pradesh govt from 'behind curtain', alleges state forest minister
-
PSU bank mergers: Consolidation is no panacea as social banking goals remain with state in a vulnerable economy
-
What Spider-Man’s exit from Marvel Cinematic Universe means for the future of Tom Holland's character
-
Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters disrupt air travel; train, bus services suspended after violent clashes with police
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3763
|114
|2
|New Zealand
|2736
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4076
|105
|5
|Australia
|2951
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3681
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
New Delhi: The BCCI officials will be talking to Mohammed Shami's legal counsel in the next couple of days to get an update after a court in Kolkata issued an arrest warrant against the India pacer on Monday in connection with the domestic violence case filed by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan.
File image of Mohammed Shami. AFP
"We are aware of the situation and the first thing we are doing on Tuesday is to speak to Shami's lawyer. We want to get a full update on the case. The officials in BCCI has spoken to Shami before the start of the fourth day. We need to be prepared for any eventuality," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"At this point we are dependant on whatever Shami's lawyer briefs us. Tomorrow, the selectors need to be apprised whether 28-year-old Shami is available for the South Africa Test series," he added.
Shami has been locked in a legal battle with Jahan after the latter accused the cricketer of domestic violence, infidelity and match fixing which briefly put his BCCI central contract on hold.
His named was restored in the central contract list after a BCCI inquiry cleared him of any wrongdoing.
However on Monday, Alipore Court asked Shami to surrender in 15 days as he has failed to appear in court despite repeated summons being issued after the police filed the chargesheet.
Shami, who is currently in the West Indies for the Test series, is not a part of the three-match T20 International series against South Africa, starting in Dharamsala on 15 September but is expected to feature in the three Tests beginning from 2 October in Visakhapatnam.
Updated Date:
Sep 02, 2019 22:29:18 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav sparkle to bowl out Windies A for 181 on Day 2 of warm-up game
Alipore court issues arrest warrant against Mohammed Shami in domestic violence case filed by wife Hasin Jahan
India vs West Indies: Umesh Yadav says time away from team gave him chance to work on bowling issues