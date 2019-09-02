First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 1st T20I Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
NZ in SL Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
The Ashes Sep 04, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Old Trafford, Manchester
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI to talk to Mohammed Shami's lawyer to decide road ahead for pacer after Alipore court issues arrest warrant

The BCCI officials will be talking to Mohammed Shami's legal counsel in the next couple of days to get an update after a court in Kolkata issued an arrest warrant against the India pacer on Monday in connection with the domestic violence case.

Press Trust of India, Sep 02, 2019 22:29:18 IST

New Delhi: The BCCI officials will be talking to Mohammed Shami's legal counsel in the next couple of days to get an update after a court in Kolkata issued an arrest warrant against the India pacer on Monday in connection with the domestic violence case filed by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan.

BCCI to talk to Mohammed Shamis lawyer to decide road ahead for pacer after Alipore court issues arrest warrant

File image of Mohammed Shami. AFP

"We are aware of the situation and the first thing we are doing on Tuesday is to speak to Shami's lawyer. We want to get a full update on the case. The officials in BCCI has spoken to Shami before the start of the fourth day. We need to be prepared for any eventuality," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"At this point we are dependant on whatever Shami's lawyer briefs us. Tomorrow, the selectors need to be apprised whether 28-year-old Shami is available for the South Africa Test series," he added.

Shami has been locked in a legal battle with Jahan after the latter accused the cricketer of domestic violence, infidelity and match fixing which briefly put his BCCI central contract on hold.

His named was restored in the central contract list after a BCCI inquiry cleared him of any wrongdoing.

However on Monday, Alipore Court asked Shami to surrender in 15 days as he has failed to appear in court despite repeated summons being issued after the police filed the chargesheet.

Shami, who is currently in the West Indies for the Test series, is not a part of the three-match T20 International series against South Africa, starting in Dharamsala on 15 September but is expected to feature in the three Tests beginning from 2 October in Visakhapatnam.

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2019 22:29:18 IST

Tags : Alipore Court, BCCI, Cricket, Hasin Jahan, India Vs West Indies, Indian Cricket Team, Mohammed Shami, South Africa Cricket, SportsTracker, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
6 Sri Lanka 3681 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all