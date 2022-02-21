BCCI to launch investigation into threats received by Wriddhiman Saha from unnamed journalist, says report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday called for a 'thorough investigation' into the messages received by senior India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha from an unnamed journalist.

According to a report on the Times of India, the board has decided to also find out if any other cricketer has gone through an experience similar to that of Saha, who had earlier tweeted a screenshot of him receiving a veiled threat from the anonymous journalist after not responding to a request for an interview.

“Saha is a contracted cricketer of the BCCI. The onus is on the Board to not let its own player down. That aside, if there is any kind of a nexus at work here, one has to look into it,” a source was quoted as saying in the TOI report.

Saha, who has been overlooked for India's next Test assignment against Sri Lanka, had on Saturday tweeted a screenshot of a series of messages he received from the said journalist on Whatsapp. The scribe had initially asked for an interview, and later made a veiled threat to the Bengal cricketer after he didn't respond. “You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this,” wrote the journalist in one of the messages.

"After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," Saha wrote in his post on Saturday which has since led to an outpouring of support for the stumper.

Since the post went viral, former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan and ex-head coach Ravi Shastri among those coming in Saha's defence and asking for action to be taken against the scribe.

