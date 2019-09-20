BCCI to honour World Series-winning physically disabled players, says Diana Edulji
The BCCI is set to honour the physically disabled players with cash awards for their title triumph in the inaugural T20 Physical Disability World Cricket Series, Committee of Administrator (CoA) member Diana Edujli said on Friday.
Title favourites India lifted the inaugural T20 Physical Disability World Cricket Series after beating hosts England by 36 runs at New Road Stadium in Worcester in August this year.
India restricted England to 144 for 9 to clinch the trophy. Image courtesy: Twitter @BCCI
Edulji, though, did not reveal the exact amount approved by the CoA in its last meeting in New Delhi to honour the disabled cricketers.
"As member of the CoA appointed by the Supreme Court, Mr (Vinod) Rai is the chairman and now we have (retired left) General (Ravi) Thodge, the three of us are looking more at the angle of players benefit," Edulji said.
"The players have to only concentrate on performing on the ground and everything else is being looked after and we are seeing to it that these policy matters are framed in our Constitution so that they cannot be changed after we are hand over the reigns on 22 October if the elections happen (on time)," she said in presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
The duo along with former India pacer Karsan Ghavri felicitated the members and support staff of the triumphant Indian team at the MCA Club in suburban Bandra-Kurla complex.
"We have got the disabled cricketers into our constitution, so you will be part of BCCI now. We are honouring all the players. Not only the players, in our last meeting in Delhi two days back I requested that the support staff and the association has to get something (some monetary benefit)," Edulji said.
"This is (just) the beginning, play well, play hard and play to win," added the former India women's team captain.
Gadkari also assured support to the physically-disabled team, saying he will take up their issues with concerned Cabinet colleagues.
Former India pacer Umesh Kulkarni, officials of the All India Cricket Association for Physically Challenged and noted cricket coach Dinesh Lad were present on the occasion.
Updated Date:
Sep 20, 2019 18:51:25 IST
