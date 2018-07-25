First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in WI | 1st ODI Jul 22, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs
PAK in ZIM | 5th ODI Jul 22, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 131 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI to deposit Rs 9.72 crore Enforcement Directorate penalty on behalf of former treasurer MP Pandove

The BCCI has decided to pay a penalty of Rs 9.72 crore imposed on its former treasurer MP Pandove by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged violation of FEMA during 2009 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in South Africa.

Press Trust of India, July 25, 2018

New Delhi: The BCCI has decided to pay a penalty of Rs 9.72 crore imposed on its former treasurer MP Pandove by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) during 2009 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in South Africa.

Representational image. AFP.

Representational image. AFP.

It is learnt that Pandove had applied for indemnity under Rule 34 of BCCI constitution where the organisation pays on behalf of the member if he is slapped with a penalty while discharging his function.

Pandove was the treasurer of BCCI in 2009 when IPL was shifted from India to South Africa due to general elections.

Under FEMA, BCCI ought to have taken Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) permission before transferring the money to South African banks but an ED investigation found that the Board had then neither informed nor taken permission from RBI for the transaction.

While BCCI was levied a penalty of Rs 82.66 crore, its former president N Srinivasan had a fine of Rs 11.53 crore imposed on him. Fugitive IPL commissioner Lalit Modi was slapped with a fine of Rs 10.65 crore apart from Pandove.

While BCCI has approved the penalty amount to be paid on behalf of Pandove (a copy of letter is with PTI), the letter states that if Pandove is "found guilty of any wilful act or default, the said amount will be recovered".

The letter also states that if Pandove can successfully challenge the order and get a refund, he will have to deposit the amount back to BCCI with necessary accretions (accrued interest).

The framing of the sanction letter has left some of the senior BCCI officials surprised.

"Everyone knows that Mr Pandove was performing his duties as a treasurer. For all practical purposes, he was not the decision making authority at that point in time. So why do you need to just insult him by writing that if there is any "willful default on your part"," a senior official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The indemnity letter has been signed by secretary Amitabh Choudhary but it is learnt that he was just asked to sign on the dotted lines.

The FEMA order categorically states that the transfer of funds was in alleged violation of the RBI guidelines meant for transferring funds abroad.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #Cricket #Enforcement Directorate #Foreign Exchange Management Act #Indian Cricket Team #MP Pandove #N Srinivasan #SportsTracker

Also See

Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all