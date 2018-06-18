First Cricket
BCCI to conduct Special General Meeting on Friday, ratification of players' contracts tops agenda

BCCI's Special General Meeting (SGM) in New Delhi will take a final decision on players' contracts on Friday.

FirstCricket Staff, June 18, 2018

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee Of Administrators (CoA) announced the new annual players' contract for the 2017-18 season on 7 March but a final decision will be taken when the members meet in Delhi on Friday in BCCI's Special General Meeting (SGM).

Representational image. AFP.

According to a report in CricketNext, deciding on the contracts of international players, domestic players and match officials is among the top of agenda for the meeting.

It is little surprising that despite announcing the contracts in March, they haven't been finalised yet. When asked about the delay in proceedings, a senior BCCI official highlighted the importance of following certain protocols.

“The players are undoubtedly the priority of the board. But, you have to realise that there are certain protocols that need to be followed and decisions need ratifications and that is why this delay,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

The BCCI had announced a new grade system — Grade A+ apart from the regular Grade A, Grade B and Grade C.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah were the players named in the Grade A+ list.

Apart from finalising contracts, updating and deciding on matters pertaining to commercial rights and sponsorships of the BCCI is also likely to come up for discussion.

The SGM is also expected to deliberate on the T20 tournaments hosted and organised by state associations, and decide on all matters pertaining to the National Cricket Academy (NCA), its programs, and all matters pertaining to the proposed new NCA headquarters.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #Bhuvneshwar Kumar #COA #Committee Of Administrators #Jasprit Bumrah #Rohit Sharma #Shikhar Dhawan #SportsTracker #Virat Kohli

