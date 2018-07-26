BCCI has criticised the scheduling of Asia Cup which is all set to begin on 15 September in United Arab Emirates (UAE). As per the schedule released two days back, India are to play Pakistan a day after they play a qualifier. The Virat Kohli-led side will be playing a qualifier on 18 September and then Pakistan on 19 September. BCCI officials have termed the decision to make India play on two consecutive days as 'mindless'.

A senior BCCI official was quoted as saying on CricketNext, "The scheduling is mindless. There appears to be zero application of mind. How can you accept a scenario where India plays a game today and tomorrow it will face its arch-rival Pakistan who will have a two-day period of rest?"

The official called for changes in schedule.

He said, "This is unacceptable and has to be revisited. Maybe for the organisers it is just a money-spinning game but for us it is important that there be equity in scheduling."

Pakistan are playing a game against a qualifier on 16 September and then get a two-day break before they play the arch-rivals India. There are two groups in Asia Cup - Group A and Group B. While Group A consists of India, Pakistan and qualifier, the other group includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. UAE, Singapore, Oman, Nepal, Malaysia and Hong Kong will be fighting for one spot in the tournament.