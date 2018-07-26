First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in WI | 2nd ODI Jul 26, 2018
WI Vs BAN
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs
BAN in WI | 1st ODI Jul 22, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI terms Asia Cup 2018 schedule 'mindless', wants India-Pakistan game on 19 September rescheduled

BCCI officials have termed the decision to make India play on two consecutive days as 'mindless'.

FirstCricket Staff, July 26, 2018

BCCI has criticised the scheduling of Asia Cup which is all set to begin on 15 September in United Arab Emirates (UAE). As per the schedule released two days back, India are to play Pakistan a day after they play a qualifier. The Virat Kohli-led side will be playing a qualifier on 18 September and then Pakistan on 19 September. BCCI officials have termed the decision to make India play on two consecutive days as 'mindless'.

Representational image. AFP.

Representational image. AFP.

A senior BCCI official was quoted as saying on CricketNext, "The scheduling is mindless. There appears to be zero application of mind. How can you accept a scenario where India plays a game today and tomorrow it will face its arch-rival Pakistan who will have a two-day period of rest?"

The official called for changes in schedule.

He said, "This is unacceptable and has to be revisited. Maybe for the organisers it is just a money-spinning game but for us it is important that there be equity in scheduling."

Pakistan are playing a game against a qualifier on 16 September and then get a two-day break before they play the arch-rivals India. There are two groups in Asia Cup - Group A and Group B. While Group A consists of India, Pakistan and qualifier, the other group includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. UAE, Singapore, Oman, Nepal, Malaysia and Hong Kong will be fighting for one spot in the tournament.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018

Tags : #Afghanistan #Asia Cup 2018 #Asia Cup 2018 Schedule #Bangladesh #BCCI #Cricket #India #Pakistan #SportsTracker #Sri Lanka #United Arab Emirates

Also See

Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all