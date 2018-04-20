First Cricket
BCCI Technical Committee proposes Division B in Ranji Trophy; Bihar, states from North East to benefit

The BCCI is mulling having a second division, or a B Division, in the Ranji Trophy from next season in a bid to accommodate each and every associate state associations in the league.

FirstCricket Staff, April 20, 2018

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is mulling having a second division, or a B Division, in the Ranji Trophy from next season in a bid to accommodate each and every associate state associations in the league.

The idea was proposed at the BCCI Technical Committee’s meeting in Kolkata recently and can only be cleared at the BCCI’s next general body meeting, according to a report in The Times of India.

File photo of the Ranji Trophy. BCCI

If the plan goes ahead, Bihar and all northeastern states will be part of the lower division.

Another report in The Indian Express added that the idea originated from BCCI’s treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry.

“There’s a clear direction from the Hon’ble Supreme Court that Bihar must be given representation in the Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments. Anirudh put out the idea that northeastern states, too, must be included, which found resonance on all the members,” a BCCI source who attended the meeting told The Indian Express.

The Express report also added that the Technical Committee’s chairman Sourav Ganguly suggested that the Bihar team and a combined team from the North East be included in the top tier.

It is also learnt that the two divisions idea was originally suggested by BCCI general manager for cricket operations Saba Karim.

Should the two-division idea be implemented, it is likely that there will be a system in place to ensure promotion to the top division from Division B.

“These teams have no experience of playing at the highest level. There could be heavy mismatches and some matches could degrade the standard of the Ranji Trophy. It is better these teams play at a slightly lower level and get promoted in a few years,” The Times of India quoted a BCCI official as saying.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018

