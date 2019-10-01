First Cricket
BCCI starts 24x7 helpline for cricketers to report age fraud

A banner with helpline numbers will be displayed inside dressing rooms across all venues where cricket matches will be played during the BCCI's domestic season 2019-20.

Press Trust of India, Oct 01, 2019 21:35:53 IST

New Delhi: The BCCI has started a 24x7 helpline for cricketers in an effort to strengthen its stand on zero-tolerance for age-fraud in cricket after their anti-doping helpline.

The BCCI Anti-Doping & Anti-Corruption teams have been working closely to spread awareness amongst cricketers, team support staff and members of all associations to approach the respective cells in case of any drug queries, corrupt approaches and incidences of age and domicile fraud.

A banner with helpline numbers will be displayed inside dressing rooms across all venues where cricket matches will be played during the BCCI's domestic season 2019-20.

Personnel, who want to report suspicious or fraudulent activity can do so by contacting the helpline numbers. The identity of the complainant will be kept strictly confidential.

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 21:35:53 IST

