First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in NED | 1st ODI Jun 19, 2019
NED vs ZIM
Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets (D/L method)
ICC CWC | Match 25 Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
New Zealand beat South Africa by 4 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 20, 2019
AUS vs BAN
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 21, 2019
ENG vs SL
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI slaps two-year ban on Rasikh Salam for age fraud; Prabhat Maurya replaces Jammu and Kashmir pacer in U-19 squad for England ODI tri-series

The BCCI on Wednesday withdrew Jammu & Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam from the India Under-19 squad and banned him for two years for submitting a faulty birth certificate.

Press Trust of India, Jun 20, 2019 00:05:46 IST

New Delhi: The BCCI on Wednesday withdrew Jammu & Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam from the India Under-19 squad and banned him for two years for submitting a faulty birth certificate.

Rasikh Salam in his delivery stride. Sportzpics

File image of Jammu and Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam. Sportzpics

The BCCI named Prabhat Maurya as his replacement in the squad for an ODI tri-series, to be held in England from 21 July.

"Rasikh Salam has been banned by the BCCI for two years following a discrepancy submission of faulty birth certificate to BCCI," BCCI said in a release.

Salam had made his first-class debut for Jammu and Kashmir against Guwahati in December 2018 and also played Mumbai Indians in the 2019 IPL season.

Salam has taken seven wickets and scored 45 runs in two first-class games he has played.

He became only second cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play in IPL when he featured in a match against Delhi Capitals, becoming youngest cricketer, aged 17, to play for MI.

Parvez Rasool was the first cricketer to play in IPL. He had played for Pune Warriors and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The revised U19 squad:

Priyam Garg (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Thakur Tilak Verma, Divyansh Saxena, Shaswat Rawat, Dhruv Chand Jurel (WK), Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Sushant Mishra, Prabhat Maurya, Sameer Rizvi, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Kamran Iqbal, Priyesh Patel (WK), Karan Lal, Purnank Tyagi, Anshul Khamboj.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 00:06:39 IST

Tags : Age Fraud In Cricket, BCCI, Cricket, India U-19, India U-19 Cricket Team, Prabhat Maurya, Rasikh Salam, Sports, SportsTracker

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 5 4 0 1 9
England 5 4 1 0 8
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
India 4 3 0 1 7
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all