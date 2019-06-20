BCCI slaps two-year ban on Rasikh Salam for age fraud; Prabhat Maurya replaces Jammu and Kashmir pacer in U-19 squad for England ODI tri-series
The BCCI on Wednesday withdrew Jammu & Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam from the India Under-19 squad and banned him for two years for submitting a faulty birth certificate.
New Delhi: The BCCI on Wednesday withdrew Jammu & Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam from the India Under-19 squad and banned him for two years for submitting a faulty birth certificate.
File image of Jammu and Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam. Sportzpics
The BCCI named Prabhat Maurya as his replacement in the squad for an ODI tri-series, to be held in England from 21 July.
"Rasikh Salam has been banned by the BCCI for two years following a discrepancy submission of faulty birth certificate to BCCI," BCCI said in a release.
Salam had made his first-class debut for Jammu and Kashmir against Guwahati in December 2018 and also played Mumbai Indians in the 2019 IPL season.
Salam has taken seven wickets and scored 45 runs in two first-class games he has played.
He became only second cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play in IPL when he featured in a match against Delhi Capitals, becoming youngest cricketer, aged 17, to play for MI.
Parvez Rasool was the first cricketer to play in IPL. He had played for Pune Warriors and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The revised U19 squad:
Priyam Garg (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Thakur Tilak Verma, Divyansh Saxena, Shaswat Rawat, Dhruv Chand Jurel (WK), Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Sushant Mishra, Prabhat Maurya, Sameer Rizvi, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Kamran Iqbal, Priyesh Patel (WK), Karan Lal, Purnank Tyagi, Anshul Khamboj.
Updated Date:
Jun 20, 2019 00:06:39 IST
