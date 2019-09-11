BCCI shifts India vs Bangladesh U-23 one-day series from Raipur to Lucknow
The five-match series, due to start on 19 September, will now be held at Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Australia beat England by 185 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Chandrababu Naidu house arrest LIVE updates: Blockage of food for victims of political violence is proof of the government's ruthlessness, says TDP chief
-
World Trade Centre Attack: US commemorates 18th anniversary of 9/11 attacks, mourns deaths of thousands
-
Poor engineering: Applied science courses teach technical skills, without imparting philosophy of scientific method
-
Saaho crosses Rs 400 cr mark worldwide; supplants Kabir Singh to become top-grossing Indian film of 2019
-
Millennial Motown in structural slowdown: Nirmala Sitharaman may be partly right on Ola-Uber pushing auto slump, but we need NITI Aayog to tell us how much and why
-
Four weeks after Article 370 was abrogated, Kashmir's protesters believe time is on their side
-
Urmila Matondkar quits Congress six months after joining party, cites 'petty in-house politics' in Mumbai unit
-
Euro 2020 qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo scores four as Portugal beat Lithuania; England, France maintain winning runs
-
At Gujarat’s Tarnetar Fair, matchmaking and cultural celebration go hand in hand
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
New Delhi: The BCCI on Wednesday shifted the he U-23 India-Bangladesh one-day series from Raipur to Lucknow owing to inclement weather conditions at the original venue.
The five-match series, due to start on 19 September, will now be held at Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The stadium is the new cricket ground in India in the state of Uttar Pradesh. It can accommodate 50,000 fans at one time. It has hosted only one T20I - India vs West Indies - so far in the year 2018 when it was inaugurated.
"The series was originally scheduled to take place in Raipur, but incessant rain has led to a change in the venue," the BCCI said in a statement.
India U-23 team:
Priyam Garg (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Madhav Kaushik, BR Sharath (wicket-keeper), Samarth Vyas, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Kumar Suraj, Atit Seth, Shubhang Hegde, Hrithik Shokeen, Dhrushant Soni, Arshdeep Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Harpreet Brar.
Updated Date:
Sep 11, 2019 14:01:18 IST
Also See
Duleep Trophy 2019: Karun Nair builds on impressive run of form with 77 not out in match against India Green
Duleep Trophy: After good performances for India 'A', all eyes on Ishan Kishan who joins India Red for summit clash against 'Green'
BCCI partners with All India Radio for live commentary of international and domestic games