BCCI shifts India vs Bangladesh U-23 one-day series from Raipur to Lucknow

The five-match series, due to start on 19 September, will now be held at Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 11, 2019 14:01:18 IST

New Delhi: The BCCI on Wednesday shifted the he U-23 India-Bangladesh one-day series from Raipur to Lucknow owing to inclement weather conditions at the original venue.

The five-match series, due to start on 19 September, will now be held at Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The stadium is the new cricket ground in India in the state of Uttar Pradesh. It can accommodate 50,000 fans at one time. It has hosted only one T20I - India vs West Indies - so far in the year 2018 when it was inaugurated.

"The series was originally scheduled to take place in Raipur, but incessant rain has led to a change in the venue," the BCCI said in a statement.

India U-23 team:

Priyam Garg (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Madhav Kaushik, BR Sharath (wicket-keeper), Samarth Vyas, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Kumar Suraj, Atit Seth, Shubhang Hegde, Hrithik Shokeen, Dhrushant Soni, Arshdeep Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Harpreet Brar.

