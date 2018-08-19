First Cricket
BCCI shift Quadrangular series' venue from Vijaywada to Alur and Bengaluru due to unfit playing conditions

The BCCI on Sunday decided to shift the venue of the Quadrangular series to Alur and Bengaluru after another day of play was lost due to rains in Vijayawada.

Press Trust of India, August 19, 2018

New Delhi: The BCCI on Sunday decided to shift the venue of the Quadrangular series to Alur and Bengaluru after another day of play was lost due to rains in Vijayawada.

File image of Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. Getty Images

After the first two games at Mulapadu, Vijayawada, were called off due to poor ground conditions, the third match of the Quadrangular Series at Krishna involving India A and India B was also washed out on Sunday without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain.

Given the grim situation, the BCCI decided to shift the remaining matches of the series to Alur and M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

"Rain affected play on the 19th August as well and it was agreed upon by the teams and match officials to call off the game as the conditions were deemed unfit for playing," said Amitabh Choudhary, BCCI acting secretary, in a release.

"With more rains forecast in the days to come, the match officials in consultation with the four teams have reached a consensus to change the venues for the remaining fixtures in the series. Alur & M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru will host the remainder of the matches in the series."

The Quadrangular series features India A, India B, South Africa A and Australia A.

According to the revised schedule, M Chinnaswamy stadium will host five matches, including the finals, while another four games will be held in Alur on 23, 25, 27 and 29 August.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018

