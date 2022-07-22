BCCI set to increase the prize money for domestic tournaments, to have DRS in Ranji Trophy: Reports

The Board for Control of Cricket in India is reportedly planning to increase the prize money for domestic tournaments including Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, SMAT, and others.

With the revised numbers, winners of the Ranji Trophy will now earn ₹ 2 crore. The increment is supposedly in the wake of the stupendous sale of IPL media rights for ₹48,390 crore.

“The Apex Council has decided to give powers to office bearers to decide on the revised prize money," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Significant decisions were taken at the Sourav Ganguly chaired-Apex Council meeting on Thursday. Ranji Trophy will also have DRS in place from the next season starting in December 2022. The umpiring in the latest edition of the tournament was highly criticised due to a series of foul decisions.

“The BCCI has agreed in principle to have the DRS system in place for next season. If everything goes smoothly, the BCCI will have a DRS system for all live games," the daily quoted the official.

The prestigious domestic tournament will also re-introduce the elite and plate groups in the upcoming edition. While 32 teams will be divided into four elite groups, the remaining six teams will be placed in the Plate group.

The impact of ODIs losing luster at the international level was also seen in the domestic circuit as List A tournament Deodhar Trophy was decided to be dropped from the calendar. A packed domestic season is considered to be the reason behind the culling.

The domestic season will start with the Duleep Trophy in September 2022. A women’s under-16 category will also be introduced in the next season.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.