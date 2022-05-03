BCCI secretary Jay Shah meets Shane Warne's younger brother Jason

New Delhi: BCCI secretary Jay Shah met spin great Shane Warne's younger brother Jason on Tuesday and recalled the late Australian's contributions to world cricket, including in the IPL.
Jason called on Shah at his residence.
Later, in a tweet Shah said that Warne had left behind a rich legacy.
"It was lovely to meet and host Jason Warne, Shane Warne's younger brother at home. We reminisced Warnie's contribution towards world cricket, especially the @IPLand the rich legacy that he leaves behind. Thank you Jason for your visit and the historical memorabilia of Warnie," Shah said in his tweet.
It was lovely to meet and host Jason Warne, Shane Warne's younger brother at home. We reminisced Warnie's contribution towards world cricket, especially the @IPL and the rich legacy that he leaves behind. Thank you Jason for your visit and the historical memorabilia of Warnie. pic.twitter.com/XNIjgl6O1L
— Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 3, 2022
Considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Warne died of suspected heart attack at the Thai resort of Koh Samui in March. He was 52.
During a glorious career, Warne took 708 wickets from 145 Tests, besides 293 ODI wickets from 194 matches between 1992 and 2007.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Shane Warne had won the inaugural IPL trophy for Rajasthan Royals in 2008.
Warne had lifted the inaugural IPL trophy after the RR beat CSK in 2008, and his former franchise said it will pay tribute to its first captain to coincide with the team's triumph exactly 14 years ago.