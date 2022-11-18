Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

BCCI sacks Chetan Sharma-led selection committee after India's T20 World Cup failure

Chetan (North zone), Harvinder Singh (Centra Zone), Sunil Joshi (South Zone) and Debasish Mohanty (East Zone) have had the shortest stint as senior national selectors in recent times. Some of them were appointed in 2020 and some in 2021.

Team India selector Chetan Sharma. Image: ANI

The BCCI on Friday sacked the four-member senior national selection committee led by Chetan Sharma after the Indian cricket team failed to reach the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia. During Chetan’s tenure, India had also failed to reach knock-out stage in the 2021 edition of T20 World Cup and lost the World Test Championships final.

A senior national selector normally gets a four-year term subject to extension.

There was no selector from West Zone after Abbey Kuruvilla’s tenure ended.

That Chetan will be sacked was reported by PTI on 18 October after the BCCI AGM.

On Friday, the BCCI invited applications for the position of national selectors (Senior Men).

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men).

“Candidates who wish to apply for the said position need to fulfil the following criteria for their applications to be considered,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The last date of application is 28 November.

With inputs from PTI 

Updated Date: November 18, 2022 21:39:25 IST

