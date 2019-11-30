BCCI restores RCA's administrative power in Apex Council meeting; association to function like regular state body
The BCCI on Saturday handed the administrative power to the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) during its Apex Council meeting in Mumbai.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HAR Maharashtra beat Haryana by 2 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 2nd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs TN - Dec 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi sails through floor test, gets 169 votes in 288-member House; BJP stages walkout
-
Q2 GDP growth at 4.5%: Govt has indeed acknowledged, responded to problems with some measures but cannot afford to take eye off ball
-
Anupam Kher on Hotel Mumbai: Sometimes, directors from outside do a better job of making a film on India
-
London bridge attack: Man wearing hoax bomb costume stabs two to death, injures three; cops shoot down attacker, say he was known 'terror offender'
-
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Crusade against corruption by Raghubar Das cost me my BJP ticket, Saryu Roy tells Firstpost
-
How Twitter communalised the rape and murder of a 25-yr-old vet in Hyderabad, and how local police mucked up the investigation
-
ISL: City Football Group here to invest significant time and money, treat this as a long-term project, says Mumbai City FC CEO Indranil Das Blah
-
Transgender Persons Bill 2019 may cause more psychological harm than good with its stance on certification, 'self-perceived' identities
-
As political uncertainty looms over Jammu and Kashmir, Dal Lake nears its death
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Mumbai: The BCCI on Saturday handed the administrative power to the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) during its Apex Council meeting in Mumbai.
A source privy to the development said that after the BCCI's Apex Council's decision, RCA will function like any other state cricket association in the country.
Representational image. Getty
"The RCA issue related to hand over of operations was taken up and it was approved by the Apex Council," a senior BCCI functionary said.
"After this decision, RCA will function like any other cricket association and the state team will now operate under the aegis of the association (RCA)," the source added.
The issue of forming the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which will pick a new selection panel, has not come up so far. Since BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has an event to attend in the city, the meeting will resume again later in the day.
A senior BCCI functionary, however, said that it was the prerogative of the General Body — which will meet on Sunday — to decide on the issue of forming the CAC.
Meanwhile, representatives of the Physically Challenged and Blind cricket associations will be meeting Ganguly on Sunday to discuss their issues.
Also, India's U-19 World Cup squad is expected to be announced on Sunday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 30, 2019 20:36:24 IST
Also See
Sachin Tendulkar urges BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly to revamp Duleep Trophy, says players focus only on individual performances in tournament
Hope Sourav Ganguly is 'five times more successful' as BCCI president than I was, says Sunil Gavaskar
BCCI not looking to dilute age cap of 70 years for its office-bearers, says treasurer Arun Dhumal