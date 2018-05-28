First Cricket
BCCI requests central government to provide clarity over India-Pakistan bilateral cricket series

The BCCI has repeatedly clarified its stance that it won't be able to engage in bilateral contests unless the government gives clearance.

PTI, May 28, 2018

New Delhi: The BCCI has requested the union government to formally convey its position with regards to Indo-Pak bilateral cricket series, which is on hold since 2012 due to political tension between the two neighbours.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

It is understood that the richest cricket board wants a formal communication before they head to ICC Disputes Resolution Forum where they are set to counter PCB's compensation claim of USD 70 million for not honouring the MoU, signed in 2014.

"The BCCI would be grateful if you could formally convey the policy/position of the Government of India on the need or requirement of prior clearance from the Government of India for the Indian cricket team to play the Pakistan cricket in in-bound or out-bound tours," BCCI recently wrote to the ministry.

When asked about the latest e-mail, a senior BCCI official told PTI, "These are routine communications on part of BCCI. It is our duty to seek permission from the government with regards to bilateral series. Our job is to ask and it's up to the government. We understand that bilateral series in prevailing circumstances is very difficult. But if we get a reply from the government in 'black and white', it will help us."

PCB had appealed to ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee, accusing the BCCI of not honouring the Future Tours & Programme (FTP) commitment, which also required them to play at least two away series against Pakistan on a neutral venue like the UAE.

The International Cricket Council confirmed that the Hon Michael Beloff QC will chair the Dispute Panel in the matter of proceedings between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India, ICC had then said in a release.

The two other members of the panel, which has been established under the Terms of Reference of the ICC Disputes Resolution Committee, are Jan Paulsson and Dr Anabelle Benett AO, SC, it further said.

The world governing body for the game also made it clear that decision of the Dispute Panel shall be non-appealable.

The hearing will take place as per article 10.4 of the Terms of Reference of the ICC Disputes Resolution Committee, the decision of the Dispute Panel shall be non-appealable and shall remain the full and final decision in relation to the matter and binding on all parties.

The hearing is scheduled for 1-3 October in Dubai at the ICC headquarters.

Updated Date: May 28, 2018

