BCCI registers new constitution with Registrar of Societies of Tamil Nadu in Chennai
The BCCI on Tuesday registered its new constitution with the Registrar of Societies of Tamil Nadu in Chennai, paving the way for the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to chalk out a roadmap for conducting elections.
Representational image. AFP.
The new constitution is in line with the reforms listed by the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Lodha Committee.
"Pursuant to the order of the Honorable Supreme Court of India dated 9th August 2018, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), through its CEO Mr Rahul Johri, today registered its new constitution as approved and directed by the Honorable Supreme Court with the Registrar of Societies of Tamil Nadu at Chennai," the BCCI stated in a release.
The CoA comprise chairman Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji.
"We thank the Honorable Supreme Court for their directions and are pleased to start the process today by the submission of the new constitution of the BCCI with the Tamil Nadu Registrar of Societies at Chennai. We are committed to implement the Supreme Court directive in its entirety," they said in the release.
The CoA further added that the state associations have to conform to the judgment of the Supreme Court and report compliance within 30 days.
Rai told PTI: "Now that constitution has been notified, we will be able to put a roadmap in place for the elections very soon.
Updated Date:
Aug 21, 2018
