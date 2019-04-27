First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 44 Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs
IPL | Match 43 Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets
IPL Apr 27, 2019
RR vs SRH
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 28, 2019
DC vs RCB
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI recommends Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Poonam Yadav for Arjuna Award

The BCCI recommended India pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and women's team player Poonam Yadav for the Arjuna Award.

Press Trust of India, Apr 27, 2019 14:42:58 IST

New Delhi: The BCCI on Saturday recommended India pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and women's team player Poonam Yadav for the Arjuna Award.

File image of Mohammed Shami (R) and Jasprit Bumrah. AP

File image of Mohammed Shami (R) and Jasprit Bumrah. AP

The decision was taken during the Supreme Court-appointed CoA meeting in the capital.

The 25-year-old Bumrah, who is currently playing in the IPL for Mumbai Indians, is a regular across all three formats for India. He will be spearheading India's campaign in the upcoming World Cup in the UK.

Pacer Shami has been a crucial cog in the Indian bowling set up while all-rounder Jadeja has also made a comeback in the limited overs team and has been named in the 15-member squad for the World Cup in England and Wales.

The 27-year-old leg-spinner, Poonam, is the fourth name to be nominated. She has picked up 63 wickets from 41 ODI's and 74 wickets from 54 T20 games.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2019 14:42:58 IST

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Indian Cricket Team, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Poonam Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, SportsTracker

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Mumbai
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Kolkata
 11 4 7 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all