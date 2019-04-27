New Delhi: The BCCI on Saturday recommended India pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and women's team player Poonam Yadav for the Arjuna Award.
File image of Mohammed Shami (R) and Jasprit Bumrah. AP
The decision was taken during the Supreme Court-appointed CoA meeting in the capital.
The 25-year-old Bumrah, who is currently playing in the IPL for Mumbai Indians, is a regular across all three formats for India. He will be spearheading India's campaign in the upcoming World Cup in the UK.
Pacer Shami has been a crucial cog in the Indian bowling set up while all-rounder Jadeja has also made a comeback in the limited overs team and has been named in the 15-member squad for the World Cup in England and Wales.
The 27-year-old leg-spinner, Poonam, is the fourth name to be nominated. She has picked up 63 wickets from 41 ODI's and 74 wickets from 54 T20 games.
