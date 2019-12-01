BCCI proposes amendments to tenure-cap for office-bearers in 88th Annual General Meeting
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was named India's representative to attend future meetings of the International Cricket Council's chief executives committee
Mumbai: The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI on Sunday decided to seek the Supreme Court's approval to water down the administrative reforms on tenure cap for its office-bearers, aiming to clear the path for an extended stint for the former captain.
The decision was taken at the Board's 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and will require the apex court's approval.
"All the proposed amendments have been approved and will be forwarded to the Supreme Court," a top official told PTI.
As per the current constitution, an office-bearer who has served two three-year terms, either at the BCCI or at the state association, goes into a compulsory three-year cooling-off period.
Ganguly, who took charge on 23 October, was to vacate office next year but a dilution could see him continue till 2024.
The current dispensation wants the cooling-off period to kick in only after the individual has finished two terms (six years), at the board and state association separately.
The move, if approved, will also clear the way for Secretary Jay Shah to get an extension as time left in his current tenure is also less than a year.
Besides this, Shah was named India's representative to attend future meetings of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) chief executives committee.
In his early 30s, Shah, son of union home minister Amit Shah, will replace BCCI CEO Rahul Johri as the Board representative.
"Whenever the meeting takes place, Jay will go," a top official said. Apart from this, the Board decided to defer the appointment of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).
"It will be done after the 3 December hearing in the Supreme Court," an official said.
After Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Ganguly stepped down from the CAC owing to the Conflict of Interest clause in the new constitution, Kapil Dev, Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad were appointed the men's team head coach.
Ravi Shastri got an extension for the top job.
The CAC has been mired in controversies owing to allegations of conflict of interest, which prompted the three original members to resign.
Both Rangaswamy and Gaekwad are now part of the apex council as representatives of the Indian Cricketers' Association. It is the CAC's prerogative to appoint the selection committee.
The Board also wants the court to keep out of future decisions on constitutional amendments and has proposed that a three-fourth majority at the AGM be enough to take a final call.
The officials believe it is not "practical" to take the Supreme Court's approval for every amendment, which is a must as per the existing constitution.
Updated Date:
Dec 01, 2019 16:32:40 IST
