Only in the second week of his 10-month-odd tenure as a BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly seems to have taken upon himself to fast-track Day-Night Test cricket into India's scheme of things.

After announcing to host the maiden Day-night Test in India in his first week in office, the BCCI boss has now gone one step further and said he wants the Pink ball Test as a regular feature in India's cricketing calendar.

“We will try and play one every year in India,” Ganguly told Hindustan Times. “That is for sure. When India go on tour, we will talk to the board of the country we are visiting and see if we can feature in one.”

India will play their first-ever Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 22 November against Bangladesh.

The first Day-Night Test was played back in 2015 and since then India have resisted the idea of taking part in one. During India's tour of Australia, Cricket Australia (CA) wanted to feature one of the Test of the four-match series as a Day-Night affair, but it is believed Virat Kohli's men were not keen to take part in one.

A move that copped criticism from various quarters.

Since 2015, eight out of 12 Test sides have already played a Test under lights, with few teams featuring multiple times. Before 2018, there were only 10 Test playing nations, with Ireland and Afghanistan formally inducted as Test sides last year.

India and Bangladesh will eventually join the remaining eight Test-playing teams to have played at least one Test match with the pink ball under lights.

With Test cricket's popularity seeing a significant decline, Day-Night Test cricket is widely seen as a vital strategy to revive the fortunes of the longest format.

