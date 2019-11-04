BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wants India to play one Day-Night Test every year
Only in the second week of his 10-month-odd tenure as a BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly, seems to have taken upon himself to fast-track Day-Night Test cricket into Indian cricket team's scheme of things.
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB Vs INDC India B beat India C by 51 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB Vs INDC India C beat India B by 136 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC Vs INDA India C beat India A by 232 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA Vs INDB India B beat India A by 108 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 53 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 29 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW West Indies Women beat India Women by 1 run
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Match Abandoned
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by 21 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED Vs PNG Netherlands beat Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 5th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 5th, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 6th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
- Kwacha T20 Women's Cup, 2019 MAWW vs MOZW - Nov 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Kwacha T20 Women's Cup, 2019 MAWW vs MOZW - Nov 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs BIH - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs UTT - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER vs TN - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: On first day of Odd-Even scheme, residents choose carpool over cabs; Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain join effort
-
Government orders major crackdown on illegal mining, wants 100% penalty levied against mafias exploiting natural resources
-
Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are indeed victims of their greed; govt shouldn't reward them by easing penalties, leave free market forces to play out
-
With SaarLorLux win, Lakshya Sen completes a hat-trick of gold medals, and breaks into BWF top-50
-
Nancy Pelosi as president? Possible impeachment of Donald Trump, Mike Pence over Ukraine-Biden shakedown may place Speaker in hot seat
-
Maharashtra power tussle: Devendra Fadnavis meets Amit Shah in Delhi, says state govt 'will be formed soon'
-
In Mexico, a riotous celebration of food, drink, sport, culture — and death
-
Pati, Patni Aur Woh trailer: Kartik Aaryan, married to Bhumi Pednekar, struggles to impress Ananya Panday in upcoming rom-com
-
Exhibition of Jogen Chowdhury's works sheds light on his early life as refugee, maps his artistic evolution
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7935
|274
|2
|England
|4555
|268
|3
|Australia
|6340
|264
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|8620
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|5000
|250
Only in the second week of his 10-month-odd tenure as a BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly seems to have taken upon himself to fast-track Day-Night Test cricket into India's scheme of things.
After announcing to host the maiden Day-night Test in India in his first week in office, the BCCI boss has now gone one step further and said he wants the Pink ball Test as a regular feature in India's cricketing calendar.
File image of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. AP
“We will try and play one every year in India,” Ganguly told Hindustan Times. “That is for sure. When India go on tour, we will talk to the board of the country we are visiting and see if we can feature in one.”
India will play their first-ever Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 22 November against Bangladesh.
The first Day-Night Test was played back in 2015 and since then India have resisted the idea of taking part in one. During India's tour of Australia, Cricket Australia (CA) wanted to feature one of the Test of the four-match series as a Day-Night affair, but it is believed Virat Kohli's men were not keen to take part in one.
A move that copped criticism from various quarters.
Since 2015, eight out of 12 Test sides have already played a Test under lights, with few teams featuring multiple times. Before 2018, there were only 10 Test playing nations, with Ireland and Afghanistan formally inducted as Test sides last year.
India and Bangladesh will eventually join the remaining eight Test-playing teams to have played at least one Test match with the pink ball under lights.
With Test cricket's popularity seeing a significant decline, Day-Night Test cricket is widely seen as a vital strategy to revive the fortunes of the longest format.
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Updated Date:
Nov 04, 2019 17:13:28 IST
Also See
Anil Kumble backs India captain Virat Kohli's suggestion to have five permanent Test centres
Indian captain Virat Kohli agreeable to play Day-Night Tests, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli says BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly is yet to speak to him over MS Dhoni's international future