BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to deliver Jagmohan Dalmiya Annual Conclave lecture in March

The conclave will be held on the eve of India-South Africa third ODI at Eden Gardens slated for 18 March, Avishek said after taking charge as President of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

Press Trust of India, Feb 05, 2020 20:44:11 IST

Kolkata: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will deliver the lecture at Jagmohan Dalmiya Annual Conclave in March, CAB President Avishek Dalmiya announced on Wednesday.

The conclave will be held on the eve of India-South Africa third ODI at Eden Gardens slated for 18 March, Avishek said after taking charge as President of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to deliver Jagmohan Dalmiya Annual Conclave lecture in March

File image of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. AP

"We are extremely happy to announce that BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly has kindly agreed to deliver the lecture at the Jagmohan Dalmiya Annual Conclave," Avishek said.

He further said their world class indoor facility would also be inaugurated on the sidelines of the upcoming ODI.

"We want to make the indoor facility functional at the earliest. We have given a 40-45 days' deadline. We want to inaugurate in the month of March."

Former South African captain Graeme Smith had delivered the last lecture in 2018 with legendary Brian Lara in attendance.

Organised in the memory of Jagmohan Dalmiya, the conclave had Kapil Dev in the first edition with president of Sri Lanka Cricket Thilanga Sumathipala and former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2020 20:44:11 IST

More Stories

