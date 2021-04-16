BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah to remain in office for two more weeks as SC adjourns matter

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday adjourned the case pertaining to BCCI by two weeks on Friday. As a result, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and other two office bearers Jay Shah and Jayesh George can continue to hold their respective positions in BCCI till the judgment of the case comes.

According to Outlook, the amicus curiae PS Narasimha told the SC on Friday that he will file some reports relating to the petitions by the the end of this week. The SC will hear the matter once all the reports are filed and hence gave another date after two weeks.

Ganguly and Shah completed their terms in mid of 2020 but have continued to sit in the chair as SC is yet to hear the case.

The matter has already been adjourned many times before. Earlier, the case was adjourned from December 2020 to February 2021 and then to March 2021.

Ganguly, who also served as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) from 2014, was chosen as the BCCI president in 2019 but as per the new BCCI constitution he could hold this office only for 278 days. The new constitution says a person who has held any office in BCCI or state associations for six years had to go into cooling off period of three years before running for the office again. Ganguly completed his tenure in July 2020. Shah has also been in Gujarat Cricket Association since 2013. However, with SC still to hear the case, the two along with Jayesh has been continuing in the office.

As a result of the adjournment, both Ganguly and Shah will continue to be in their respective BCCI chairs for two more weeks.