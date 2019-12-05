BCCI President Sourav Ganguly says he will share thoughts for next year's World T20 with captain Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri
Also speaking on India topping the charts in the Test rankings, Ganguly heaped praise on the team and said that it has the potential to consistently win overseas
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW Vs MDVW Bangladesh Women beat Maldives Women by 249 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 MDVW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat Maldives Women by 249 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Nepal Women by 10 wickets
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW Vs SLW Bangladesh Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs BHU Nepal beat Bhutan by 141 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand drew with England
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW vs SLW - Dec 6th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT vs JK - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Kolkata: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said he has "some thoughts" with regards to the Indian team going in to next year's T20 World Cup which he will soon discuss with captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.
India will lock horns with the West Indies in a three-match T20I series from Friday in Hyderabad.
File image of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Getty Images
"If you are we are chasing very well in T20 cricket. We need to do the same when batting first. I have some thoughts which I will share with Virat, Ravi and the management. We haven't played many T20Is and I am confident that by the World Cup we will be absolutely ready," Ganguly said while unveiling Sharmistha Gooptu's book "Menoka Has Hanged Herself".
The former captain, however, did not elaborate on the plans he has on his mind. The T20 World Cup will be held in October-November next year in Australia.
Speaking on India topping the charts in the Test rankings, Ganguly heaped praise on the team and said that it has the potential to consistently win overseas.
"That's the ultimate ambition. We have done well in Australia last year. We have the team to do well in New Zealand and again in Australia. That's what our aim is as the worlds best Test team," said the former captain.
At the book launch, Ganguly was also asked some light-hearted questions which ranged from his favourite film to his favourite actor.
"My all-time favourite film is Sholay," he said. And if he got the chance to play a character in a film, which one would it be?
"That's a very difficult question because I don't think I can act. But some of my favourite characters would be you know, Amitabh Bachchan and surely Gabbar Singh in Sholay. Gabbar Singh was a bit more popular, not that I can play a Gabbar Singh, but his roll in Sholay actually made that film" he said.
"I was very fond of Soumitra Chattopadhyay's roles in different Satyajit Ray films. I thought it was fantastic. Not just his role but the entire cast of the Satyajit Ray films were fantastic," he added.
Ganguly said films are good stress-busters. "It cleans your mind up, takes your mind away from all your daily life and work," he said.
"So there have been some great artists over the years as I said Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh, Hrithik, Aamir. In Bengal, Soumitra babu, Prosenjit (Chatterjee), I think Abir (Chatterjee) is a good actor. The lots of other good actors as well, pardon me if I have not taken the names of everyone."
Updated Date:
Dec 05, 2019 17:16:26 IST
