BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says beating Australia Down Under next year will be a 'bigger challenge' for Team India
Ganguly asserted that India have the resources to beat Australia in their own backyard.
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Opportunities, not religious persecution, make Bangladeshis flock to India; border residents fear more immigration on pretext of atrocities
-
Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi over issue of NPR, NRC, says these exercises 'will be more disastrous than demonetisation'
-
Bala, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Tanu Weds Manu: Tracing the rise and success of Bollywood films from the Hindi heartland
-
Sensex rallies 411 points, Nifty above 12,200-mark; bank stocks spurt ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's meet with PSB heads tomorrow
-
Somalia truck bombing: At least 73 dead, more than 50 injured in Mogadishu after vehicle explodes at security checkpoint
-
'Why was this made a media trial?': Mary Kom hits back at Nikhat Zareen after beating her in Olympic trial bout
-
In Bihar's Aurangabad, police raid Muslim households to 'quell' CAA unrest, alter age of minors in FIR to identify them as adults
-
In Meghalaya's Smit village, community kickboxing classes offer a chance to beat gender stereotypes
-
Goa Photo Festival chronicles the pathos in people's lives, their private spaces, and food practices
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly feels beating Australia on their home soil will be a bigger challenge for India next year compared to the one in 2018-19 when Steve Smith and David Warner were not present in the opposition ranks.
File image of Sourav Ganguly. AP
Smith and Warner were serving ball-tampering bans when India won their first series in Australia, ending a 71-year wait.
"I think that's going to be bigger challenge for them (2020 Test series) and I am sure (with) the standards Virat sets for himself and his team, he'll know at the back of his mind that the 2018 Australian team was not the best Australian team of his generation," Ganguly said on India Today's special programme Inspiration, with obvious reference to Smith and Warner's ban due to ball tampering charges.
India's tour of Australia next year will be preceded by the T20 World Cup, to be held Down Under from 18 October to 15 November.
"And what he's (Kohli) going to face next year in October, which is not far away, it's going to be a different, full strength and strong Australia. They (India) have the team to beat them, they just have to believe and get everything right to beat them.
"So that's what I am looking for, you know when I became captain that was one of my aims, to compete with the best and I remember 2003 in Australia against that Australia, we were outstanding and this team has the potential to do it," he said.
Under Ganguly, India drew the four-Test series 1-1 but Australia were without their best bowlers Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.
Ganguly asserted that India have the resources to beat Australia in their own backyard.
"They have fast bowlers, they have spinners, they have a champion in Virat Kohli, as a batsman it's a new Ajinkya Rahane, which we have seen in the last three, four months and now Rohit Sharma (as opener).
"I am looking forward to his performance, and if India get the order right and the openers, because opening is the most important thing in overseas cricket... so if they can get that right they will be able to beat this Australian team," he added.
India have lost Test series in South Africa and England in 2018 but Ganguly expects them to win the team tours next time.
"I still expect them to win in England and South Africa in Test matches which they need to do to be a good side. They beat Australia in last year (2018) but I still expect them to win in South Africa and England and they are going back to Australia next year," Ganguly said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 28, 2019 18:28:55 IST
Also See
BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee and selection committee unlikely to be formed before January hearing of Supreme Court
Quality of National Cricket Academy's services must be reviewed, as several players find training, treatment lacking
India, Pakistan players unlikely to feature together in Asia XI for T20s against World XI in Bangladesh, says BCCI joint secretary