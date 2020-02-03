First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 5th T20I Feb 02, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 runs
IND in NZ | 4th T20I Jan 31, 2020
NZ vs IND
India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
ENG in SA Feb 04, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
IND in NZ Feb 05, 2020
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says appointment of new selectors will be finalised by end of February

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Monday said the two replacements in the selection panel will be picked by the end of this month.

Press Trust of India, Feb 03, 2020 21:05:55 IST

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Monday said the two replacements in the selection panel will be picked by the end of this month.

The BCCI has sought application to replace - Chairman MSK Prasad (South zone) and Gagan Khoda (West Zone) -- in the five-member panel.

The BCCI recently formed the new Cricket Advisory Committee comprising former India players Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik.

"The new CAC has been constituted and the new selectors should be picked by this month," Ganguly said.

Among the applicants are former India players Ajit Agarkar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Ameya Khurasia and Nayan Mongia.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2020 21:05:55 IST

Tags : Ajit Agarkar, Ameya Khurasia, BCCI, BCCI Selectors, Board Of Control For Cricket In India, Cricket, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Madan Lal, MSK Prasad, Nayan Mongia, RP Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Sports, SportsTracker, Sulakshana Naik

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
6 New Zealand 7328 244
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all