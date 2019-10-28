First Cricket
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hints at introducing contract system in Indian first-class cricket

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday hinted that a contract system will soon be in place for the thousands of first-class cricketers in India, providing them a much needed sense of security.

Press Trust of India, Oct 28, 2019 22:15:46 IST

Kolkata: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday hinted that a contract system will soon be in place for the thousands of first-class cricketers in India, providing them a much needed sense of security.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hints at introducing contract system in Indian first-class cricket

File image of Sourav Ganguly. AFP

Ganguly, in his first interview to the PTI, had mentioned that the financial health of domestic cricketers was paramount and wanted to increase their match fees.

In a move that could be a game-changer for domestic cricketers, the BCCI president wants to bring in a secured structured payment system just like the annual central contract for country's top international cricketers.

"We will bring in a contract system for first-class cricketers. We (office-bearers) will ask the new finance (sub) committee to prepare a contract system," Ganguly told PTI during an exclusive interaction.

"It's just been four-five days and in between there was a Diwali break. It will take about two weeks to assess everything and move forward. There is a lot of work going on," the BCCI president said.

Currently, a domestic cricketer annually earns around Rs 25 to 30 lakh depending on the matches played. The match fee for a first-class game is Rs 35,000 per day (excluding the daily allowance) and the domestic cricketers get 13 percent distributed amongst them from the gross revenue earned by BCCI through broadcast rights.

However in a big country like India, working out modalities for contract system will be a complex ask as every state has a different working mechanism.

Whether the BCCI draws a broad outline for gradation of the players or instructs the state units to do the same, Ganguly is moving in the right direction.

