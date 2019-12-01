BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirms MSK Prasad-led selection panel's term has come to an end
Prasad's departure means the Ganguly-led BCCI has gone by the old constitution that has a provision of a maximum of four-year term for the selection committee. The amended constitution had a maximum five-year term.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HAR Maharashtra beat Haryana by 2 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 2nd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT vs JK - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
As Jharkhand votes, no party discusses mob-lynching cases, self-appointed gau rakshaks: Tale of 3 affected villages, and how they are getting by without govt aid
-
Muzaffarpur rape case: Accused Brajesh Thakur transferred funds meant for child welfare for personal benefits, claims ED probe
-
From Goodfellas to The Departed to The Irishman: Martin Scorsese's 10 greatest films, ranked
-
'Thank you Trump': Thousands take to Hong Kong streets to welcome US president signing pro-democracy legislation
-
Congress’ Nana Patole elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker; Devendra Fadnavis claims BJP withdrew their nomination after all party meet
-
Q2 GDP growth at 4.5%: Govt has indeed acknowledged, responded to problems with some measures but cannot afford to take eye off ball
-
Euro 2020: Portugal, France and Germany drawn together in group of death, England get Croatia
-
Classical dance and appropriation: How to think about a field whose foundations rest on cultural violence
-
Romancing With Revolution: Author Zaheer Ali on the life and works of Faiz Ahmed Faiz
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Mumbai: MSK Prasad's eventful stint as the selection committee chairman came to an end on Sunday with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stating "you cannot go beyond your tenure".
Prasad's departure means the Ganguly-led BCCI has gone by the old constitution that has a provision of a maximum of four-year term for the selection committee. The amended constitution had a maximum five-year term.
File image of MSK Prasad. AFP
While Prasad and Gagan Khoda were appointed in 2015, Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi joined in 2016 but as per the BCCI chief, none of the panel members would continue.
"Tenures are finished. You cannot go beyond tenure. They have done a good job," Ganguly said after the BCCI's 88th Annual General Meeting here.
"We will fix a term for selectors and it is not right to appoint selectors every year."
The Indian team enjoyed success during the five-man panel's tenure with the positives far outweighing the negatives, but it often found itself at the receiving end of relentless criticism owing to their limited international careers collectively.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 01, 2019 19:00:46 IST
Also See
Harbhajan Singh requests BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to bring 'strong people' in selection panel after Sanju Samson's exclusion
Rohit Sharma's workload, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant's waning form likely to be key factors in selectors' announcement of India squad for West Indies fixtures
Hope Sourav Ganguly is 'five times more successful' as BCCI president than I was, says Sunil Gavaskar