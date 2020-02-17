First Cricket
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirms India's day-night Test fixture in Australia tour of 2020-21, against England in February 2021

India declined Australia’s offer to play a day-night test during their most recent tour Down Under in 2018/19 and were the last major cricket-playing country to play a pink-ball match when they hosted Bangladesh in Kolkata in November.

Reuters, Feb 17, 2020 13:43:11 IST

New Delhi: Confirming reports that emerged in the media on Sunday, India have agreed to play a day-night Test in Australia during the team’s 2020-21 tour, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has said.

File image of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (L) and Team India captain Virat Kohli. AFP

“A formal announcement will come soon but we have decided to play a day-night Test in Australia,” former captain Ganguly told Monday’s edition of the Times of India newspaper.

“We will also play one against England at home next February. Day-night Tests will be a regular feature from now on.”

Ganguly and Cricket Australia (CA) were not immediately available for comment.

CA had originally suggested playing two day-night tests during the tour but Ganguly had rejected that idea in December.

Ganguly, who took the reins of the BCCI last October, has said he wanted India to play at least one day-night test in every series.

Officials view day-night tests as having the potential to reverse the dwindling attendances seen in some venues as Twenty20 cricket continues to grow in popularity around the world.

CA is expected to announce the series schedule next month but media reports both in India and Australia point to Brisbane or Adelaide, which hosted the first pink-ball Test in 2015, as being the venue for the day-night Test against India.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2020 13:43:11 IST

