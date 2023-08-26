BCCI president Roger Binny will travel to Pakistan during the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 after the Indian cricket board head accepted an invitation from the Pakistan Cricket Board. Binny will be accompanied by BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on their trip to Lahore from 4-7 September during which they also watch a couple of Asia Cup Games, news agency PTI reported.

This will be the first time after the 2008 Mumbai attacks that a BCCI representative will be travelling to Pakistan. The last visit for a BCCI representative to Pakistan was also in 2008 for the Asia Cup.

The invitation from PCB was extended to all principal office-bearers of BCCI and as per the report, Binny and Shukla have been given permission by the Indian cricket board to accept the invitation.

“Binny, Shukla and secretary Jay Shah will be in Sri Lanka for the marquee India vs Pakistan clash in Pallekele (Kandy) on September 2. The trio will be back in India on September 3 after which BCCI president and vice-president will travel through Wagah border to Lahore,” a source told PTI.

Both of the BCCI office bearers are also invited with their respective spouses for an official dinner that the PCB will be hosting at the Governor House in Lahore on 4 September.

It has been reported that Binny and Shukla will watch the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka game on 5 September and Pakistan’s first Super Four match on the next day.

Asia Cup starts on 30 August in Multan with hosts Pakistan taking on Nepal. However, only four matches will take place in Pakistan, The remaining nine matches including that of India will be played in Sri Lanka.